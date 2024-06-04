Archon Launchpad program: Archon Solutions Partners with KMEA Engineering College

India, September 15, 2023: In a heartwarming reunion, Archon Solutions, a global leader in IT solutions, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KMEA Engineering College, marking a significant step toward nurturing talent and bridging the gap between academic studies and the real industry via Archon Launchpad program. Under this MOU, Archon will provide comprehensive Full Stack Java training to the college's final-year students in corporate standards, offering them a unique opportunity to gain practical industry knowledge.



This collaboration is not just another business venture for Archon; it holds a personal significance too. Archon's CEO, Mohamed Aslam, is an alumnus of KMEA Engineering College, having graduated in the field of Information Technology back in 2006. For Aslam, this partnership is not merely a professional undertaking; it's a chance to give back to the institution that played a pivotal role in shaping his career.



Archon Launchpad

One of the most significant challenges faced by graduating students is the transition from the theoretical knowledge acquired in the classroom to the practical skills required in the professional world. Archon's Launchpad program aims to address this issue head-on. By providing students with hands-on experience in developing Java applications using industry-standard practices and tools, the program equips them with the skills and confidence needed to excel in their future careers.



This initiative comes at a crucial time when the demand for IT professionals with expertise in Java and Full Stack development is at an all-time high. Archon recognizes the need for industry-ready graduates and is committed to helping students bridge this gap.



A Personal Commitment to Excellence

"Returning to KMEA Engineering College with this partnership is a deeply emotional and proud moment for me. This institution provided me with a strong foundation, and it's an honor to contribute to its legacy," said Aslam. "Archon's commitment to providing top-notch training is not just about business; it's about fostering talent, empowering students, and ensuring they are well-prepared for the competitive IT landscape."



The Archon Advantage

Under the MOU, Archon Solutions will provide a structured training program that covers a wide range of Java technologies, various front-end and back-end frameworks. The training will follow corporate standards and best practices, giving students a real taste of what to expect in the industry.



Additionally, Archon will offer internship opportunities to select students, allowing them to work on live projects and gain practical experience. This hands-on exposure is invaluable, as it helps students apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios and build a strong portfolio for future job prospects.



KMEA is hopeful

Dr. Amar Nishad, Principal of KMEA Engineering College, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Archon Solutions, and we believe that this association will provide our students with a unique advantage in their careers. Our aim is to produce industry-ready professionals, and Archon's expertise will undoubtedly enhance our efforts in achieving this goal."



As Archon Solutions and KMEA Engineering College embark on this collaborative journey, the future looks promising for both the institution and its students. With Archon's commitment to excellence and KMEA's dedication to nurturing talent, the partnership aims to create a brighter, more skilled workforce that can contribute significantly to the IT industry's growth.



The first batch of students will begin their Full Stack Java training shortly, and both Archon Solutions and KMEA Engineering College are excited about the positive impact this initiative will have on their educational journey and future careers.



In an era where industry-academia collaborations are crucial, this partnership between Archon Solutions and KMEA Engineering College stands out as a shining example of how organizations and educational institutions can work together to empower the next generation of professionals.



As Archon Solutions takes a step closer to its roots and KMEA Engineering College prepares to equip its students with industry-ready skills, the message is clear: together, they are building a brighter future for the world of IT.