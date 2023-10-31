Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Find Out Accurate Hidden Truths

If one believes there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamed of in human philosophy, a psychic reading may just be for them.

After all, millions online have already benefited from the insights and guidance of talented psychics.

But where can one go for the best online psychic reading for whatever’s challenging them?

Here’s a list of the best psychic platforms worth considering. Purple Garden is the top choice, offering enticing deals, affordable prices, and an extensive selection of readings.

Best Psychic Reading Online

First Look

1. Purple Garden – Allround best psychic reading service online ($10 OFF)

2. Kasamba – Best online psychic reading on love (50% OFF)

3. Keen – Most extensive network of psychics (10 mins for $1.99)

4. AskNow – Best online psychic reading using tarot (5 FREE* mins)

5. California Psychics – Best classic psychic reading platform ($1/min)

6. Psychic Source – Best psychic reading online for mediumship ($1/min)

7. Oranum – Best online psychic reading via video (10,000 FREE coins)

8. Psychic Oz – Best for ongoing psychic guidance ( 3 FREE mins)

9. Life Reader – Best psychic reading online with a personal touch (4 FREE mins)

10. Mysticsense – Best psychic reading online for LGBTQ (5 FREE mins)

11. Lotus Tarot – Best FREE tarot readings

At some point, everyone needs a little guidance. Some pray for it, but some need more actionable advice. This list of the best online psychic reading sites, like Purple Garden, can cater to that need.

All these sites have highly screened and sensitive readers to ensure the best online psychic reading.

They also offer some pretty cool discounts.

1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Psychic Reading Online Service

Purple Garden

Pros

Transparent customer reviews

More than 1,000 psychics

Highly vetted psychics

A wide variety of readings

Transcripts for text and voice readings

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

The most crucial review of a psychic is what their customers say, and at Purple Garden, the people have declared that if one wants the best psychic reading online, this is the place.

With more than 1000 psychics, a wide variety of readings, and transparent customer reviews, Purple Garden is ready for any problem.

Features

Finding a psychic for the best online psychic reading is quick and easy on Purple Garden.

The search filter lets customers choose their subject, how they want to talk (live chat, phone, or video), and what they can afford ($0.99 - $17.99 a minute).

There are also profiles and customer reviews (both good and bad) for every psychic.

Add to that a free $10 matching credit for new customers, and the best free psychic reading online is waiting like a guardian angel at Purple Garden.

Gifted Psychics on Purple Garden

Clairvoyant Sabrina

Specializing in Dream Analysis and Love readings, Sabrina is a 4th generation psychic with over 6,700 positive reviews and 19,000 total readings.

She’s available via chat, voice, and video call for what may be the best online psychic reading one will ever have.

Psychic Logan

Logan is the go-to guy for anyone needing a Life Coach with a psychic perspective.

With over 20,000 positive reviews and 45,000 total readings, he’s available via chat, voice, and video call.

Final Verdict

Experienced readers and various readings via chat, voice, and video formats all add up to make Purple Garden the best online psychic reading site.

>>$10 OFF on Purple Garden

2. Kasamba – Best Online Psychic Reading on Love

Kasamba

Pros

The best love psychics

Over 20 years of experience

Best Match Guarantee

3 free minutes plus 50% off

Satisfaction Guarantee up to $50

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

If there’s one thing in life that everyone dreams of, worries about, and hopes for, it’s love. In fact, it’s probably the most popular subject online psychics are asked about.

Whether one has skid marks on their heart or a long-term relationship they need to spice up, Kasamba is the premier site for the best online psychic reading on love.

Features

Since love is a sensitive subject, one needs a psychic equal to that. Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee allows 3 free chat minutes with the first 3 psychics, so finding the right one will be easier.

After that, customers also get 3 minutes free with their first full session and 50% off. That’s one of the best free psychic reading online.

With the widest variety of readings available and a Satisfaction Guarantee covering up to $50 worth of time, Kasamba’s the perfect place for all matters of the heart.

Gifted Psychics on Kasamba

Psychic Hermes

Relying on his psychic guides and angels, Psychic Hermes has over 24,000 positive reviews for helping folks find the love in their life.

Spiritual Divini Service

With Kasamba for over seven years, Divini Service is a third-generation psychic specializing in all kinds of love.

With over 22,000 total reviews, she has the experience and compassion to treat customers with the TLC they need.

Final Verdict

From matching clients with the right psychic to helping them find or let go of a love that works or doesn’t, Kasamba has the best psychic reading online for wherever one’s heart may be. Correction: the best free psychic reading online.

>>50% OFF on Kasamba

3. Keen – 1700+ Online Psychics

Keen

Pros

10 minutes for $1.99

The most extensive network of online psychics

3 minutes free

Dependable phone readings app

“Readings 101” to help clients prepare for readings

Cons

The satisfaction guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions

With over 1,700 available psychics, Keen has more options for the best psychic reading online than almost any other site.

Keen is all about exploring a universe of infinite choices with a wide range of readings available, including four types of Astrology readings (Western, Vedic, Chinese, and Mayan).

And that includes their introductory discount deals.

Features

Aside from offering the best online psychic reading, Keen provides excellent on-the-go readings with their reliable phone app.

This app lets one engage with the super quick “Get Matched” filter and also be able to quickly reconnect with their favorite psychic or get a call back if they’re busy.

In addition, Keen offers 3 minutes free with the first reading so clients can test and ensure they’re with the right reader. If they’re cool after that, getting 10 more minutes for only $1.99 is possible.

Besides giving the best online psychic reading, Keen has a great article section.

In particular, the “Readings 101” feature shows everything one needs to prepare for a reading.

Gifted Psychics on Keen

Psychic Milou

Since 2003, Milou has been a Keen advisor and a natural clairvoyant, with over 15,000 readings and an average customer rating of 4.9/5.

Shoushan

A Keen psychic since 2001, Shoushan is a kind and sensitive old-school style psychic with a long track record, over 190,000 readings, and an average customer rating of 4.9/5.

Final Verdict

With lots of psychics, a great phone app, 3 minutes free, and more, there’s always someone available on Keen for the best psychic reading online, no matter one’s location.

>>3 FREE minutes on Keen

4. AskNow - Best Online Psychic Reading Using Tarot

AskNow

Pros

Over 17 years of online experience

5 free master minutes

The best $1 per minute deals

1 free email question with a live psychic

The best tarot card readings online

Cons

The satisfaction guarantee only refunds 5 minutes

The Tarot is the most popular tool used by psychics, and for over 17 years, AskNow has built a reputation for giving the best psychic reading online using the cards.

They also offer three different levels of psychics, so no matter a client’s budget, they’ll always be an affordable reader on AskNow.

Features

Besides their Tarot experts, AskNow also offers great deals for other types of readings.

With everything from Astrology to pure psychics without tools, they’re all available to first-time customers for 30 or 40 minutes at $1 per minute.

Plus, upon signing up for either of those discounts, the customer receives 5 free Master minutes with the site's best and most expensive psychics.

That’s quite a package. It’s 45 minutes for only $40. Those are 1970’s psychic reading prices.

Gifted Psychics on AskNow

Devon Starlight

Devinis a 5th generation psychic with a strong connection to his spirit guides, over 20 years of experience, and almost 5,000 readings to his credit.

John Alexander

John is one of AskNow’s Master Advisors and an occult adept well-versed in the arts of Tarot, Runes, and Numerology. He has over 30 years of experience and more than 30,000 readings to his credit.

Final Verdict

AskNow has the best psychic reading online for anyone looking for the best online psychic reading involving Tarot cards, plus deals for as much as 45 minutes of reading time.

>>5 FREE minutes on AskNow

5. California Psychics – Best Online Psychic Reading Classic Site

California Psychics

Pros

Thoroughly vetted psychics

Intro deals of $1 per minute

Informative blog including a psychic dictionary

Most extensive collection of psychic readings

Karma rewards program

Cons

No video option

In 1995, California Psychics was one of the pioneers of online psychic readings. Almost 30 years later, they’re still a dependable site for getting the best psychic reading online.

It’s probably because they have perhaps the best-screened psychics and some great discount packages for first-timers.

Features

Getting the best online psychic reading was synonymous with California Psychics for a long time. Nothing much has changed since because, like a fine wine, they’re only better with age.

Well, some things have changed.

For instance, they now have three different 20-minute deals for clients to find the best psychic for their budget.

That means whether one chooses a customer favorite or a rising star, they’ll always get the best psychic reading online at California Psychics.

There’s also a blog with everything one needs to know to get the most out of their reading and articles on all things psychic and spiritual.

The karma rewards program also gives discount points for readings, a free detailed birth chart, and $20 in credit just for signing up.

Gifted Psychics on California Psychics

Yafa

A talented astrologer, card reader, and numerologist, Yafa has done over 6,000 readings on California Psychics. It seems she’s pretty good, too, since there are no openings until next month.

Tanzy

Tanzy is a Tarot Card expert specializing in love and career who’s done over 12,000 readings on California Psychics since 2020.

Final Verdict

Everything old is new again on California Psychics; with great 20-minute deals and Karmic rewards to help keep alive the legend, they give the best online psychic reading around.

>>Cheap $1/min psychic readings

6. Psychic Source – Top Mediums for the Best Psychic Reading Online

Psychic Source

Pros

The oldest psychic reading site

Some of the best mediums online

$1 per minute introductory packages

Phone, chat, and video readings available

Quick “Find a Psychic” Filter

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

With 30+ years of experience and a reputation for mediums that give the best psychic reading online, Psychic Source is the Oracle of Delphi among psychic sites.

But besides being pioneers in the field, they also offer great customer-friendly incentives.

Features

Psychic Source is known for mediums, but they’re also known for giving the best free psychic reading online.

That’s right. They’ve taken the classic $1 per minute deal and given it several new makeovers by offering 10, 20, and 30-minute options for the same low price.

Yup, no matter one’s budget, they can get the best free psychic reading online at Psychic Source.

But let’s get back to their Mediums. If someone has lost a loved one and wants closure, one of the 60+ Mediums at Psychic Source can help heal that ache.

Plus, there are chat and phone readings and a video option if the client wants an old-school face-to-face reading. And it’s all accessible through the fast, interactive “Find a Psychic” filter.

Gifted Psychics on Psychic Source

Psychic Coffee

A graduate of the Berkley Psychic Institute, Coffee has done over 20,000 readings with an average review of 4.9/5 stars.

Psychic Amora

A graduate of the famed Lily Dale Academy, Amora is a sensitive and wise medium with over 6,000 readings in the last couple of years on Psychic Source.

Final Verdict

Psychic Source’s menu of $1 per minute deals are there to help one get the best free psychic reading online they’ll likely ever have if they need a medium for a great spiritual reading,

>>Cheap $1/min readings on Psychic Source

7. Oranum - Best Online Psychic Reading Via Video

Oranum

Pros

Free live chat room to test psychics

Weekly contests rate psychics

Informative blog on everything psychic and spiritual

All advisors available on video

$9.99 free credit

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

Even though they’re only a decade old, Oranum has helped shift online psychic readings from mostly phone and chat to video.

Their free live chat room undoubtedly offers the best free psychic reading online.

Add to that a pretty tasty intro credit on signing up, and Oranum has to be one of the best online psychic reading sites around.

Features

Oranum is all about the free live chat room, a.k.a. the best free psychic reading online. One free video chat question with as many psychics as a client wants.

There’s also weekly customer voting for the best readers, so one always knows who’s hot, as well as lots of free video tutorials by the readers on various spiritual topics.

In addition, readings start as low as $0.99 per minute, and there’s a free $9.99 credit for signing up. It’s now clear why all cheapskates think Oranum gives the best free psychic reading online.

Gifted Psychics on Oranum

OraPredictar

This month’s top psychic among the customers at Oranum is OraPredictar, a clairvoyant specializing in love and family issues.

PsychicBenz

Another clairvoyant who also specializes in energy work, PsychicBenz is someone to consult with if one needs insights into their dreams.

Final Verdict

With their free live chat room, a.k.a. the best free psychic reading online, Oranum is an established, affordable site with the best video readings online.

Add a free $9.99 credit, and it sufficies to say that Oranum offers the best free psychic reading online.

>>10,000 FREE coins on Oranum

8. Psychic Oz – Best Online Psychic Reading for Ongoing Guidance

Psychic Oz

Pros

The first minute is always free

Intro deals for under $1 per minute

A wide variety of readings

Readings by phone, chat, and email

Satisfaction Guarantee for up to 20 minutes

Cons

Only 1 question per email

When it comes to acknowledging the best online psychic reading sites, Psychic Oz is one that’s managed to keep it simple; satisfy the customer.

From the courtesy of giving the first minute of every reading free to quality psychics and typically low prices, Psychic Oz is a mainstay among the best online psychic reading sites.

Features

Getting the best online psychic reading at Psychic Oz is not a rarity. All their psychics are thoroughly tested to ensure they can practice what they preach.

Plus, no subject is beyond them, from love and relationships to career, money, and finance.

For new customers, there’s not just one but two different introductory offers that cost less than $1 per minute. Plus, upon signing up for either one, customers also get 3 more minutes absolutely free.

There’s also an email reading offer for only $4.99; however, it only allows only 1 question.

Not forgetting, the first minute of every reading is always free at Psychic Oz.

Gifted Psychics on Psychic Oz

Luke

A customer favorite, Luke is an expert clairvoyant with over 1,800 readings to his credit.

Robin

The top staff pick, Robin is a medium and clairvoyant with over 1,800 readings specializing in life path consultations and love.

Final Verdict

Psychic Oz isn’t flashy, but they’re experienced, affordable, and dependable.

If one wants a safe bet for the best online psychic reading for whatever is on their mind, they can trust Psychic Oz.

>>3 FREE minutes on Psychic Oz

9. Life Reader – Best Psychic Reading Online With a Personal Touch

Life Reader

Pros

$0.19 per minute to start

Well-screened psychics

4 Free Chat minutes

Large, esoteric Articles section

Free Horoscopes

Cons

$0.19 per minute deal limited to 10 minutes

For anyone who ascribes to the philosophy that less is more, Life Reader might be the best online psychic reading site for them.

They’re small compared to other sites, but they shouldn’t be judged by that.

Their well-screened psychics have been doing some of the best online psychic reading sessions for over 14 years.

Features

With highly screened and tested psychics, Life Reader offers many of what the big sites do, yet their top prices max out at only $6.50 per minute.

Plus, with just over 75 readers, they offer a more personalized approach if one needs to talk about a private subject. That kind of discreet interaction provides the best online psychic reading when one is hurting.

Every new customer on Life Reader also gets their first phone reading for only $0.19 per minute for the first 10 minutes.

Likewise, they’ll get the first 4 minutes free if they prefer chat. There are also additional value packages available for as little as $15.

Gifted Psychics on Life Reader

Psychic Patrick

A shaman, psychic, and healer, Patrick has done over 16,000 readings with a 98% positive customer review rating. If love or vocation is on one’s mind, he might be the right choice for getting the best online psychic reading.

Lauren

With over 8,000 readings under her belt, Lauren is an angel channel and Reiki Master who can attune to whatever healing one needs.

Final Verdict

Intimate and affordable, Life Reader is a site where clients can genuinely connect with psychics who can provide that personal touch for the best psychic reading online.

>>4 FREE minutes on Life Reader

10. Mysticsense – Best Psychic Reading Online for LGBTQ+

Mysticsense

Pros

Best psychic reading online for LGBTQ

First 5 minutes free

Everyday prices start at $1 per minute.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Readings via chat, phone, and video.

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings

Established in 2020, Mysticsense is the baby of this article, but they’re growing quickly.

Featuring the lowest everyday prices and over 700 psychics, this is a new site for getting the best online psychic reading for one’s unique needs.

They’re known for providing the best psychic reading online for the LGBTQ community.

Features

Even though they’ve only been around for three years, Mysticsense offers a menu of readings comparable with the older and bigger sites for variety. They have all clent favorites, from Astrology and Tarot to phone, chat, and video.

If one’s on a budget, they’ll be happy to know that the everyday prices on Mysticsense are the lowest of any site. Most of their readers only charge $1- $4 per minute.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals. Upon registering an account and paying a $10 deposit, the first 5 minutes of the first reading are free.

That certainly sounds like a nominee for the best free psychic reading online, right?

Gifted Psychics on Mysticsense

Advisor Greeshu

An Astrologer specializing in helping soulmates find each other, Greeshu has more than 750 reviews with an average 4.5/5 customer rating.

Mystic Samantha

Specializing in helping people through breakups and divorce, Samantha is a healer with a full arsenal of psychic tools to help one clean up the mess and move on.

Final Verdict

For anyone looking for the best online psychic reading and free psychic reading online, the everyday low prices at Mysticsense will get them closer than most.

Plus, they provide the best psychic reading online for LGBTQ+.

>>5 FREE minutes on Mysticsense

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading online is a paid consultation with someone with some extrasensory perception.

The best online psychic reading services usually cover concerns about the future or some problematic situation in the customer’s life.

Types of Online Psychic Reading Sessions

There are many types of psychic reading sessions. Below are some different ways to get the best online psychic reading.

Fortune Telling

Fortune Telling is a way of determining what may happen in the future. There are many techniques, such as crystal ball gazing, cartomancy, and clairvoyance, though the best psychic reading online for Fortune Telling is always about predictions.

Tarot Readings

Tarot readings utilize Tarot cards, the most common tool modern psychics use. Tarot cards can be used to answer almost any question and are the most popular way to get the best online psychic reading.

Dream Interpretation

Dream Interpretation is when a qualified psychic analyzes the dreams one remembers from their sleep. That’s because the subconscious nature of one’s dreams can often provide the most penetrating and best online psychic reading.

Love Readings

If one is concerned about their current romance or single and wants to know their romantic future, a love reading is the best online psychic reading to get.

Mediumship

If one wishes to find out about a loved one who has passed, a reading from a psychic medium is the best online psychic reading. That’s because mediums can communicate with various types of dead and disembodied spirits.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the study of how the movements of the planets affect life on earth. Many feel Astrology is the best online psychic reading to receive if one wants to choose the right time for an event or determine compatibility between people.

Numerology Readings

Numerology is an ancient study analyzing the symbolic link between letters and numbers to unlock life's deeper secrets and mysteries. Many feel that numerology provides the best online psychic reading regarding self-analysis.

>>$10 OFF on Purple Garden

How We Ranked the Best Online Psychic Reading Websites

Here are some factors that went into determining which sites provide the best online psychic reading.

Psychic Screening

To get the best online psychic reading, one must begin with the best psychics. That’s why the top sites test and screen their readers to determine if they can do what they claim.

Contact Methods

An essential factor in getting the best online psychic reading is providing multiple formats like chat, phone, video, and email to meet each customer’s preference.

Variety of Specialties

Offering various subjects and types of readings to meet each customer’s unique needs is a vital part of providing the best online psychic reading.

Discounts and Promotions

Part of getting the best online psychic reading is to make at least some of it the best free psychic reading online by offering discounted and free minutes to encourage customers.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Psychic reading is not an exact science. A site needs a refund policy if a reader gets it wrong and doesn’t give the best online psychic reading possible.

The best sites have satisfaction guarantees, so if customers don’t get the best online psychic reading possible, it becomes the best free psychic reading online.

Experience

Experience is vital, especially if one wants to get the best online psychic reading. All the sites reviewed have transparent reader profiles and customer reviews to help clients feel confident they’ll get the best readers and online psychic reading possible.

>>$10 OFF on Purple Garden

Buyer’s Guide for Getting the Best Online Psychic Reading

Getting a first psychic reading can sometimes be a confusing process. Here are some valuable tips to ensure the best online psychic reading.

Free Minute Deals

Customers interested in online psychic readings should look for free minutes for new customers. What better way to ensure they’re getting the best online psychic reading than to be able to try out a reader for free first? Discounted minutes can also help with getting the best free psychic reading online.

Ease of Finding a Psychic

All the sites offering the best online psychic readings have search filters to help narrow down choices.

Finding someone with exactly what one needs regarding the subject, psychic tools, format, and experience will significantly help them get the best online psychic reading.

Types of Psychic Services

A wide variety of readings is crucial in knowing whether the site one is considering can provide the best online psychic reading. Besides the usual Tarot and Astrology options, several other choices should also exist.

Years of Experience

Experience in any profession is essential, so it’s safe to say that the oldest sites like Kasamba and Psychic Source will provide the best online psychic reading.

Customer Reviews

What better way to determine if one will get the best online psychic reading possible than to see what a psychic’s former customers have to say? Forewarned is forearmed.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Without exception, the best online psychic reading sites all offer satisfaction guarantees. That’s because sometimes a psychic can have a bad day, and a customer shouldn’t be penalized for it.

>> $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Best Online Psychic Reading Services - FAQs

Anyone seeking guidance from the best psychic reading services probably has numerous questions. This section answers commonly asked questions to help clients make an informed decision.

What Do Psychic Readings Cost?

The best psychic reading online will usually charge by the minute, beginning as low as $1 per minute and going as high as $20 per minute and more.

Can Psychics Make Mistakes?

Yes, psychics can sometimes make mistakes. That’s why even sites known for giving the best psychic reading online usually offer satisfaction guarantees.

Can I Speak to the Best Online Psychics for Free?

Yes, the best sites make it possible to get the best free psychic reading online by offering promotions and free and discounted minutes.

How Can You Tell if Your Psychic Is Legit?

One can tell if their psychic is legit by checking to see if the site screens its readers. Any site claiming to offer the best psychic reading online should also advertise that they screen their readers.

Can the Best Online Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, any psychic on a site known for offering the best psychic reading online can generally be trusted because they’ve likely been extensively tested to get where they are.

How Do the Best Online Psychics Read You?

There are many ways the best psychics can read someone. For instance, the best psychic reading online can include a reader sensing one’s energy, consulting with their spirit guides or angels, or even using an oracle like the Tarot to stimulate their intuition.

What Questions Should I Ask During a Psychic Reading?

One should ask questions important to their mental and spiritual well-being to get the best psychic reading online. The more sincere the question, the more they’ll be helping their reader give them the best psychic reading online.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading?

Sometimes, the best psychic reading online can introduce solutions one might not have considered before, especially if they’ve tried everything to solve their dilemma, but nothing’s worked.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading Online?

There are several good reasons for getting a psychic reading online:

The best psychic reading online can be had from the comfort and privacy of one’s home

Payment can be made by credit card

The best psychic reading online can be had in various formats, like chat, phone, and video

Discounts and promotions are usually available to get part of the online psychic reading free

Customers are protected by a satisfaction guarantee

Most online psychics are screened and tested

>>$10 OFF on Purple Garden

Best Online Psychic Reading - Final Word

Anyone interested in getting not only the best psychic reading online but maybe even the best free psychic reading online should benefit from this roundup review.

Here’s a recap.

Number one is Purple Garden.

According to their customers, Purple Garden gives the best psychic reading online in terms of accuracy. That’s huge. And with $10 matching credit and prices starting as low as $0.99 per minute, it’s safe to say they offer the best free psychic reading online.

The runner-up is Kasamba.

They have a reputation for giving the best psychic reading online on love. Plus, with a Best Match Guarantee, 3 free minutes, and 50% off the first session, they also offer the best free psychic reading online.

Ultimately, the decision lies on the customer, but there’s no bad apple in this bunch.

Namaste.

>>Check the best deals on Purple Garden

Author Details

Author: Thomas C. Eisele

Author Email: tom@paradisemedia.com

T.C. Eisele is a professional Astrologer who has written on Psychic and Mystical topics for over 20 years. In addition to his articles for Paradise Media, he has also authored books on Eastern and Western Mysticism. When he’s not working, Tom and his wife are practicing oenophiles living in New York City with their Shih tzu familiar, Tinkerbell.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not, in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s), etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!