SilverSingles - Is It the Best for Dating Singles Over 50?

Maybe you’re from a divorce or breakup, or looking to break your single streak? You know what, it doesn’t matter.

SilverSingles has been touted as a hot dating app for seniors looking to get back into the dating world after some time out of the game. So the time is ripe to review it.

There are a lot of questions. Is Silver Singles really worth its salt, does it really cater to seniors like it’s said to be, are there people on the app, and more…

With this SilverSingles review, we’ll answer all brain-racking questions you have about Silver Singles and more.

Ride with us!

SilverSingles Review - Quick Peek

Pros

Niche for 50+ singles

Simple/user-friendly dating platform

Does almost everything for you

Affordable for premium members

High-quality matches

Not too time-consuming

Cons

Can get boring sometimes

Long sign-up

SilverSingles has quite a nice ring to it, doesn't it? Silver to hint at silver hair and singles to mean…single?

Just as the name suggests, the app is tailored for seniors looking to get into the online dating scene.

The app mostly has people over the age of 50+. Nevertheless, you might also find a few people in their late 40s.

Generally, SilverSingles is a softer path for seniors to date online, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Being that the people here are older, they’re more goal-oriented in their dating, and most are looking for serious dating relationships and even marriages, meaning everyone is chasing the same goal. Nice?

Generally, SilverSingles is a softer path for seniors to date online, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There’s a ton more to discover!

Our In-depth SilverSingles Review

Let’s dig a bit deeper into our SilverSingles review, with the following:

Sign-up process

The opening stages of signing up for Silver Singles are super easy.

You’ll only need to fill in an email address and set up a password to get rolling.

Birth details, education, and marital status… Yes - marital status is other information you will need to lay out.

Why marital status, though? A few married people might be looking for relationships, more so those in open and other unconventional types of relationships.

You’ll also need to add your sexual preference, and it’s good to know that Silver Singles is open to both straight and gay relationships. A little plus on inclusivity, yeah?

The good thing is that even when you’re stuck, you can contact customer care from the signing-up page, and a customer support agent will help get you through the initial signup.

That’s the easy part, but it gets more interesting.

Personality test

Silver Singles employs what they said is a scientific personality test called the ‘Five Factor Model Theory for Personality Traits’ that is used to study who you are and what you want, and then recommend the most curated potential matches for you.

The personality test will measure a number of things, among them your:

Personality

Habits

Interests

Life views

Traits

Through the whole process of doing the SilverSingles personality test, you should answer about 115 questions! We know, it can be a lot. Nonetheless, for the best results on the platform, it’s best that you carefully take the whole personality test.

Through the whole process of doing the SilverSingles personality test, you should answer about 115 questions

It also doesn’t stop with you.

The personality test will also ask about your dating preferences; you know the idea of the perfect lady or man for you. These may include age preference, educational level, family goals, dating goals, and more.

How Good are the Profiles on SilverSingles

Compared to many other dating apps online for serious relationships, Silver Singles has one of the richest profiles.

A standard SilverSingles dating profile here includes a bio, photos, personality test information, and interests.

These details may include things like:

Age

Occupation

How far they are

Location

Favorite things

Religion

Education

Height

Smoking habits

Family goals

To make it even better, most profiles will have about six photos, which is good enough to give you a good picture of who you have or would be matching with.

Another thing is that Silver Singles also does photo verification, so you can sit pretty knowing the person you’re talking to is a real person.

With information about someone’s life, serious relationship goals, personality test profile, and interests, you’re better positioned to know more about someone even before you start talking to them.

Again, Silver Singles has a unique way of nudging people to create comprehensive profiles. It seems that profiles get a higher ranking in the matching pool when detailed; therefore, it’s good to flesh out your profile as much as possible.

Making Matches and Meeting Dates on Silver Singles

If you’re an online dating newbie or have been out of the online dating space for a while, Silver Singles can offer you one of the most convenient online dating adventures right now.

Based on the SilverSingles personality test you took, SilverSingles app will take a keen interest in your dating goals, values, and habits to suggest the most compatible daily matches for you.

SilverSingles app will take a keen interest in your dating goals, values, and habits to suggest the most compatible daily matches for you.

Unlike other dating platforms that may throw an avalanche of ‘suitable’ user profiles at you, Silver Singles focuses on maximizing quality.

In a day, you will receive about 3-7 possible match suggestions.

Better yet, all suggested user profiles are accompanied by match scores to show you who you’re most compatible with according to how well your preferences measure.

The perk with Silver Singles is that the fewer daily user recommendations allow you to be more thorough and committed to finding a date.

Furthermore, the app is not too time-consuming. You can check in every other evening to see which profiles the app has suggested and which users you’d want to talk with more.

‘WOW’ Silver Singles Features

Communication tools

Communication options on Silver Singles dating site are quite dynamic to suit almost every type of person.

There is the base live chat to give you instant messaging with a match if you want something more familiar with what you’re used to on social networks.

If you’re not the best texter, it’s amazing to know that the SilverSingles app has icebreakers that you can use to start and maybe even sustain a conversation with someone who floats your boat.

Other modern chat tools include sending smiley emojis to show someone you’re interested in them without fully going all out.

As you browse through profiles, you can also add the people you like to a list of your favorites and come back later when you’re ready to initiate a conversation.

To save you some time, Silver Singles lets you see if someone is online. This way, you can gauge how active a user is on the dating site.

Moreover, with a premium account, you get read receipts to tell if someone has read your message.

Along with this, the dating platform also has video chat. Live video messaging is a nice option to get to know someone virtually while still feeling like you’re actually there with them.

Video chats can also help you verify that the person you’re talking to is real and who they say they are.

Other than private chats, Silver Singles has public chatrooms that are open to everyone on the platform.

Interests and topics often categorize these public chat rooms; hence, you can check them out and see what conversations interest you the most. The chat rooms can also be a way to meet someone away from the profiles the matching algorithm recommends.

While at it, you can also check your profile visitors to discover some secret admirers who haven’t found their way to messaging you yet. It won’t hurt to take some initiative, right?

Wildcards

You have a type?

While you may have your preferences, exploring outside what you think is your ideal partner might bring the best results to you.

With this, outside the daily match suggestions, Silver Singles can add about 20 daily wildcard match recommendations that may not be within your preferences but are still worth checking out.

Search filters

Silver Singles also has multiple search filters to help you get picky and particular with who you want to match with.

The good thing is that the search filters are enough to narrow down your preferred match but not too much for you to get overwhelmed.

For a start, you can filter users by location and distance. By default, the dating app suggests people that are nearest to you so that it’s easier and less pricey to meet in person when the time comes.

Nevertheless, if you don’t mind distance or international dating, you can cast a wide net by seeking matches that are hundreds of miles away and even in different regions or continents.

You can even go a notch higher to zero in on compatible users in a specific area, which can be super helpful if you’re moving to a different town but just want to be ahead of the game.

The app also understands that spiritual compatibility is a thing. So, you can choose to date within the same religion as yours or different. It’s all up to you.

Other search filters include:

The goal to eventually have children

Height

Hobbies

Recreational activities

Mobile app

Silver Singles further has mobile apps to help you with on-the-go use if you’re not one for computers or the web version of the dating site.

Additionally, the app is available on iOS and Android, so everyone can access it.

Silver Singles app is one of the most modern dating apps on phone now. Don’t fret, it doesn’t have a lot going on, therefore it should be easy to use even if you haven’t used dating apps much.

The app is pretty intuitive, so nothing should be hard to find.

But in case you experience any trouble, Silver Singles has top-rate customer support that you can email or ring up for any help regarding the dating site.

Blogs and advice

One of Silver Singles’ most beautiful features has to be the fact that it’s pretty welcoming to everyone, regardless of how versed they are with dating.

The app has a detailed section that provides online dating tips and advice to help you wring out the most out of your online dating experience.

There are even more blogs on love and dating that can help you keep up a healthy relationship, too.

Best of all, all the articles are written by experts like dating coaches, so you can be assured that you can trust them to help you out.

Reasonable dating pool balance

Silver Singles has a relatively balanced user pool of about 56% men and 44% women, meaning there’s not too much of a difference to give some people a narrow chance of success.

Just to put it into perspective, most dating platforms are said to have as much as 65-70% men and 35-30% women. Needless to say, Silver Singles is well evened out.

How Safe Is It on Silver Singles?

Yeah, we wouldn’t join an app either if we doubted our security.

The good thing is that SilverSingles raises the ante of most dating sites with solid security measures.

One, the app has encryption to protect your information and prevent hacking or identity theft.

Along with this, the senior dating app has a fraud detection tool to identity and stop any potential scammers or fake profiles from swindling you out.

The app has encryption to protect your information and prevent hacking or identity theft.

The app also says that it has filters that may prevent any harmful/offensive content from getting to you, giving you not just a safe dating experience but a pleasant one while at it.

In terms of the people who join SilverSingles dating platform, the app runs email and photo verification to see that every free account on SilverSingles website is real.

Still, it doesn’t stop there.

The platform monitors everything to remove dormant profiles and make sure the accounts are playing by the rules.

If anything happens, you can always use the app’s block option to prevent unpleasant experiences from a user or report a user, and the customer care team will look into it and update you on the action they take.

Pricing - Is SilverSingles Dating Site Free?

Like many dating sites of its type, Silver Singles is a ‘freemium’ platform.

What does this mean?

This means that it’ll cost you absolutely nothing to join and get a feel of the dating site. However, you will need to bump up to a paid account to get the most use of the platform.

Pricing summary

3 months - $44.95/month

6 months - $34.95/month

12 months - $24.95/month

What you can do with a free membership

Creating a profile

Taking the personality test

Checking out blogs

Seeing partial member profiles

What you can do with a premium membership

Access daily matches

Unlimited access to messaging tools

See 20 daily wildcards

Use all search filters

View complete user profiles and photos

See read receipts

Check out who viewed your profile

Enjoy video chatting

As you can see, a free membership is meant to give you an idea of how the platform looks and works like. However, that app might not be able to give free members much in terms of finding dates.

When you cross to a premium membership, you’ll be able to use the app comprehensively with up to 27 daily and wildcard match suggestions for you to weigh and find a romantic interest.

The longer the plan you choose, the cheaper it gets. Suffice it to say, if you’re committed to finding a compatible partner on the app, then you might want to go with maybe the 6 or 12-month plan to save some cash.

SilverSingles Review - How Does it Measure Up to Other Competitors?

No SilverSingles review can be complete without at least having a peak at the main competitors. We’ll have a quick look at some sites like SilverSingles, and how it compares to these alternatives.

1. SilverSingles vs Zoosk

Zoosk and SilverSingles are similar in many ways.

Zoosk and SilverSingles are similar in many ways.

The biggest difference is that Zoosk appeals to a younger audience as opposed to Silver Singles.

Because most people on Zoosk are between 20-40, you might find many people are looking for something casual, unlike Silver Singles which is a serious relationship service.

Zoosk is also known for its fast registration. You can sign up and create a dating profile in the app in a few minutes.

Both Zoosk and Silver Singles have smart matchmakers. While Silver Singles focuses on compatibility based on your preferences and interests, Zoosk uses your behavior to give it insight into what you prefer.

As a result of its matchmaking algorithm, Zoosk might not be the best app if you’re looking to seriously date. However, it’s good if you’re after adventure.

Also, Zoosk appears more feature-rich than Silver Singles, which can be a downside for older people.

While Silver Singles’ premium plans start from $24 a month, Zoosk is pricier for premium members with plans starting from $34.

2. SilverSingles vs eHarmony

Both Silver Singles and eHarmony play to the desires of people seeking long-term relationships.

Both Silver Singles and eHarmony play to the desires of people seeking long-term relationships.

The profiles on both platforms are also quite detailed with information on preferences, dating goals, religion, and more.

Another major similarity is that both have personality tests that are used to suggest to you compatible matches.

When it comes to the differences, eHarmony has a more diverse user base, with most people aged 30-55.

However, on eHarmony, you’ll have to rely on the suggested SilverSingles members that the platform provides daily as compared to Silver Singles, which adds more potential matches that are outside your preferences but worth checking out.

Silver Singles also tends to be more user-friendly than eHarmony, especially with the help of Silver Singles’ dedicated support.

In terms of affordability, Silver Singles edges out eHarmony which is one of the most premium dating services for premium members.

All in all, you’d want to go with Silver Singles if you’re a senior seeking to date someone within or close to your age group.

If you want to explore the youth of dating a younger person, then eHarmony can be a good option.

3. SilverSingles vs EliteSingles

While SilverSingles is meant to help people find meaningful relationships with other users, Elite Singles has the same mission but with a focus on high-quality singles.

While SilverSingles is meant to help people find meaningful relationships with other users, Elite Singles has the same mission but with a focus on high-quality singles.

Elite Singles is said to have a user base that is 85% university-educated. Silver Singles doesn’t pay that much attention to education. Nevertheless, it has an education filter to help find someone that meets your educational level preference.

Still, both apps make sure that all suggested matches will complement your personality depending on your personality profile.

Silver Singles, however, inches ahead by offering compatibility score details while Elite Singles will show you personable profiles and leave the rest to you.

These platforms also have blogs to help you navigate relationships and online dating.

Although SilverSingles mostly caters to seniors, EliteSingles has a mix of seniors, middle-aged, and younger people.

4. SilverSingles vs Match

While Silver Singles lays it out there that it’s for seniors looking for serious relationships, Match leaves it up to you to pursue the relationship you want.

Silver Singes and Match are quite the opposites but still have some similarities.

While Silver Singles lays it out there that it’s for seniors looking for serious relationships, Match leaves it up to you to pursue the relationship you want.

Because of how laid back it is, profiles on Match aren’t the most detailed, and the app might not be the best place to look for meaningful connections.

Match is, however, cheaper than Silver Singles when it comes to the premium plans, and it also has more features.

Still, Match isn’t as curated as compared to the SilverSingles matchmaking process. This said, both apps recommend a set of users they think might be the best for you to take a look at.

SilverSingles Review - FAQs

What is the average age on SilverSingles?

The average age on the SilverSingles online dating site stands at about 58.

Most of the people on the platform are aged 55+, with a good majority also in their early sixties.

Is Silver Singles a safe dating site for seniors?

Yes, Silver Singles is a safe dating site for seniors.

Silver Singles has multiple security features including fraud detection systems, encryption, and user verification tools to see that you’re safe from scammers, identity thieves, phishers, fake profiles, and more.

Additionally, the dating site monitors the user base and acts fast on any reported SilverSingles members to create a safe dating environment for all.

Are there over 60 singles on SilverSingles?

Yes, there are over 60 singles on SilverSingles.

Being that the app caters to seniors, Silver Singles has people in their 50s, a large chunk in their 60s, and also a good number in their 70s.

For the 60s categories, most users are in their early 60s.

If you have an age preference, you can always use the age range filter to find someone that meets your needs.

Can I trust SilverSingles?

Yeah, you can trust SilverSingles.

Silver Singles is a genuine platform that has helped millions of seniors find love.

The app pays incredible attention to compatibility, giving you a promising leg up of finding a harmonious match and finding a desirable partner for a long-term relationship.

Do SilverSingles profile pictures show up on search results?

No, SilverSingles profile pictures don’t show up on search results.

SilverSingles sticks to its privacy policy, and one of its biggest features is to respect your privacy online.

Can users below 50 join SilverSingles?

Yes, users below 50 can join SilverSingles.

While the app is famously known for being a senior dating site, you might find younger people here in their 40s, too.

Wrapping Up SilverSingles Review - Is it Worth the Salt?

Yeah! You got to the end of our SilverSingles review - now you should have a good picture of how it would work for you.

Now on to the big question - is the app worth it?

Yes! Silver Singles is a great app for every mile. The dating service has solidified a reputation in the senior dating industry with millions of success stories to its name.

The app has also received some positive press and thousands of high SilverSingles reviews and ratings online among online daters.

It’s also quite safe, which is a top priority when dating online.

It’s not 100% perfect; it could use a few more features to make it a tad vibrant. But that is something that should be in the works already.

So there it is, Silver Singles has earned its stripes. But you know what?

Why not try out the app for yourself and see how you find it, right?

Go get it!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!