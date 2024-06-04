Sylvi Time Carnival - Biggest Watch Sale for Indian Watch Lovers

India, 14th September 2023: Sylvi, an esteemed brand synonymous with impeccable watch craftsmanship and an impressive 8-year legacy, is gearing up to unveil its grandest sales spectacle yet - the "Sylvi Time Carnival," set to kick off on September 28th.

Giving you plenty of time to clear your calendars, set your alarms, and ensure you're front and centre for this historic occasion.

The countdown for the most expected watch discount sale of the year has already begun: the Sylvi Time Carnival! Prepare for an incredible shopping experience as we reveal the largest discount deal of 2023. It's your opportunity to decorate your wrist with beauty and accuracy at an unbeatable price. This funfair promises to be a watch lover's heaven, with a flat 20% discount on all Sylvi watches. So, prepare for the Sylvi Time Carnival on September 28th. You won't want to miss out on this!

About Sylvi

Amidst so many watch brands in India, why is Sylvi special? Why has it achieved so much name and fame within such a short span of time?

Sylvi is the brainchild of two successful entrepreneurs in India who identified that there is a huge gap in high-quality watches that were solely manufactured in India. The majority of watch brands made their products outside India and sold them here. That’s what Sylvi as a brand aimed to achieve.

With this vision, Sylvi was launched in 2015 where all of its products were completely manufactured in India by the best craftsmen. Gradually, people loved their products which encouraged us to launch different categories and styles of watches. They proudly contributed to the ‘Make in India’ campaign. And with sheer honesty and quality products, Sylvi has more than 6.56 lakh of customers to date.

Sylvi watches are available on their official website www.sylvi.in and also on other eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio, and Jio Mart.

When a brand has such a good vision and initiative regarding its products and country, how come it won’t achieve success?

Sylvi’s 8th Anniversary

So when it's the 8th Anniversary of Sylvi, their makers cannot sit calm. It's that time of the year when all our valuable customers are treated in the most special way. Get ready to party as Sylvi celebrates its 8th anniversary in style! Sylvi is rolling out the red carpet for its loyal customers with an appealing offer to commemorate this major milestone. Sylvi is graciously providing a flat 20% discount on all of their timepieces. It's a carnival of discounts, elegance and refinement, not simply a sale.

Offers

Offer Coupon* Terms** Flat 20% Off STC20 Applicable on all watches Flat 22% Off STC22 On Minimum Purchase of 2 watches Flat 25% Off STC25 On Minimum Purchase of 5 watches Flat 300 ₹ Off EVOKE300 Only for Evoke watches Free Delivery No code needed On all prepaid orders

*Have to use this code at checkout. One offer at a time. Once per user.

**Applicable only on 28th September (Sylvi Time Carnival).

What is Sylvi Time Carnival?

Now you might be wondering why this Sylvi Time Carnival is so special.

Let me tell you, whenever there is a discount going on with your favourite brand, don't you feel excited about it? Similarly, with Sylvi fans, this moment is really special when they get to avail of their favourite products at an extra 20% discount for 24 hours on 28th September. This is indeed the best time to increase your collection and gift your loved ones your favourite watch.

And the best part of this Sylvi Time Carnival is that you get this offer for no minimum value along with free shipping. I really doubt if there is any other brand that makes their customer feel so special even if it's for 24 hours.

Your To-Do List

When its an anniversary sale for only 24 hours, you should definitely prepare yourself prior to avail the most of it.

Prepare your wishlist and thank me later.

Set up your budget so that you don’t get broke.

Set notifications for sale & follow Sylvi on social media for all of its updates.

Time to set up your reminder on 28th September 2023 at 12 AM !!!

