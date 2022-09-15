Internationally acclaimed Neeti's Dance Studio raises the bar for hula-hooping

Not everyone can engage in daily activity, bring change in lifestyle, enhance a skill, and foster a connection with body. Most likely, just quite a few. In a very peculiar way, a woman from Delhi is currently doing just that by spreading this wonderful art of dance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dance director and educator Neeti Ahuja from Delhi is providing international-level hula hooping to more than 1000 hoopers globally, get indulged in her hooping story online.

The Transformative Power of Hoop Dance

Dancing is one of the best ways to stay stress-free, so if you are on the lookout for the best dance Studio in Delhi, then you have come to the right place!

Neeti's Dance Studio is a leading dance studio in Delhi that has effectively managed to bring about a revolution in the field of dance. Starting with a mission to provide quality hula hoop internationally acclaimed training to one and all, the studio has managed to train passionate dancers in different dance styles. With Neeti's Dance Studio one can get a chance to learn their favorite hula hoop dance style both offline and online from the comfort of their home across the globe.

An Outlet for Creativity and Wholeness

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The excellent team members of Neeti's Dance Studio lays intense emphasis on creativity, quality, and perseverance so that one can master the art of dancing in the most effective way. Students at Neeti's Dance Studio are not only trained in a range of dance forms but are also made to showcase their talent in different events organized in the city. Being at the forefront of imparting education in dance, Neeti's Dance Studio has now managed to grab the attention of numerous passionate dancers who are willing to master the art of hooping with utmost dedication and enthusiasm.

Offering training in dance to individuals of any age group, Neeti's Dance Studio runs different batches for 4 to 80 years, age groups. The styles they teach are Hulahoop, Hip-hop, Bollywood, contemporary, bhangra, freestyle, semi-classical, wedding choreography, and folk dances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Open the heart out for this enormously superb dance form with a twist as they have a variety of fusions that will sink you into the world of dancing.

Hooping Knows no Boundaries

Based in Delhi yet they are making hooping possible for international students. Neeti’s Dance Studio is providing online hooping sessions to 1000+ students worldwide. Wherever you are, hooping is close to you and so is the certification.

Raising the Bar!

To top it all, with immense hard work, Neeti's Dance Studio has also managed to make a name for itself by being recognized as ‘the best dance studio in Delhi and NCR 2021’. The most recent and hypnotic milestone is setting world records which is a brand-new inning in NDS's history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their students are often seen in the biggest newspaper in the country like The Times of India, HT City, etc.

Furthermore, their students have participated in some of the top TV channels like ABP News, Zoom TV, Sony Entertainment, Colors, POGO, and Doordarshan to showcase their dance performances.

An Overseas Affair

Bagged the title of HONGKONG HOOPER by the only best hoop school in Hong Kong.

They have also received acclamations from the UK, Australia, and Indonesia, thus expanding their name at the global level. With so many awards and recognitions in their pocket, it won't be an exaggeration to deem Neeti's Dance Studio the top institution for acquiring dancing skills in Delhi.

Feeling ‘spin’tastic

Although hula hooping is popular in some parts of the west, it isn't yet a big deal in India. Neeti's Dance Studio aims to take hooping to the international level, hence, is to popularizing the activity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, what are you waiting for? Put on your dancing shoes and unleash the dancer in you with Neeti's Dance Studio. For more information, you can also visit the Instagram and Facebook pages of Neeti's Dance Studio.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.