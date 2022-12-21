Introducing CRED BidBlast for a rewarding shopping experience

Ready to place your bids, albeit of a unique kind? To make this holiday season even more Ready to place your bids, albeit of a unique kind? To make this holiday season even more special, CRED has introduced BidBlast, a unique bidding game where you can place a bid against a listed reward and if your bid is the lowest – not highest as seen in traditional bids – you stand to win the prize for free!

Yes, you read that right. There is no real money involved in the bidding process. All you need to do is place a bid using CRED Coins and if yours is the lowest and unique you get the reward for free. For this, just enter the CRED Store, tap on BidBlast and choose the reward you wish to bid for. You can claim a set of 6 bids against 1000 CRED Coins. Enter a unique number for each bid, tap on submit and you are good to go!

Each day, mega rewards will be announced and for this week, you can bid for a Jawa 42 motorcycle on December 21, a trip to Krabi & Phuket on December 22, Bounce infinity on December 23, an iPhone 14 Pro on December 24 and a Sony Bravia 65-inch TV on December 25.

Those who don’t win the bid can buy from top brands on CRED Store at member exclusive prices. CRED members can start placing bids on the CRED Store at 6 pm every day for the reward of the day and the winners will be announced at 9 pm the same day.

The CRED Store has always aimed to create rewarding shopping experiences for CRED members and with the recent launch of BidBlast, CRED is elevating that experience one notch higher. Over the years, this member-only community has sought to provide unique experiences for CRED members on their app with unique contests, rewards and prizes from time to time.

This has included exciting campaigns over Independence Day, Republic Day and Siblings Day. Most recently, CRED ran an engaging and successful campaign during the ICC T20 World Cup where winners received a trip to Paris, the latest iPhone, a BMW bike and more. In this endeavour, BidBlast is the latest construct aimed at elevating the member experience.

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Download CRED on iOS and Android.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.