Introducing eedge: An Online Learning Platform Unveiled by Top Educators

India, October 27th, 2023 – On the 23rd of October, 2023, "eedge", an innovative online education platformwas launched officially. It was foundedby two highly proficient educators, Mr. Sudeep Mehta (Physics Mentor) and Mr. Brijesh Mehta (Chemistry Mentor), who have over two decadesof teaching experience. Drawing from their extensive experience, they recognized the potential of online learning to facilitate students' comprehensive growth. Drivenby this vision,the co-founders embarkedon the creation of a platform that would transform the educational landscape and reshape the student learning experience nationwide.

To announce the official launch of ‘eedge’, a grand press event was organised on the 23rd of October at the prestigious 5-star Sayaji Hotel in Rajkot, Gujarat. Distinguished publications from Gujarat were present, to cover this pioneering initiative. Key speakers of the event included the Directors of ‘eedge’, who brought this innovative platform to life, and the dedicated IT team, who are the drivingsource behind ‘eedge’.The press conference provided a platformfor these experts to discuss eedge's goals and the potential impact it can have on the lives of students. The event marked the beginning of an exciting journey that promises to redefine the way students access and engage with education.

Emphasising the need for online education, Mr. Sudeep Mehta, Co-Founder of eedge, said, "Maintainingfocus in a traditional classroom setting can sometimes be difficult for students as thereare chances that important concepts can go unnoticed because of extended school hours. ‘eedge’ aims to bridgethese gaps by offering studentsa valuable second resource for learning. Additionally, ‘eedge’ is dedicated to extending its reach to underprivileged students who face financial and resource challenges, ensuring they have access to high-quality educational material at an affordable price.”

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's mission, another Co-Founder Mr. Brijesh Mehta said, "At ‘eedge’, our goal is to provide quality education to the students in grades 9th to 12th with the best educational platform available. We aspire to create an environment that not only encourages students to achieve academic excellence but also looks after their holistic development. Every student deserves quality education and no student should be deprived of it”.

Features of “eedge” –

Recorded Lectures: ‘eedge’ offers pre-recorded conceptual lectures delivered by some of the finest educators in India. With these recorded lectures, students can pace their learning to suit their individual needs and revisit complex topics until they grasp them fully. The best part of this platform is that every lecture is of around 20 minutes duration, which is developed keepingin mind the attention span of today’shyperactive generation. ​Live Doubt Sessions: To enhance comprehension and facilitate student-teacher interaction, ‘eedge’hosts live Zoom doubt sessions. During these live session, students can ask questions and clarify doubts in real-time, creating an engaging and dynamic learning experience. Worksheet with Solutions: ‘eedge’ provides carefully curated worksheets that include selected questionsand previous year questions from competitive exams like JEE Mains and NEET. These worksheets serve as invaluable practice tools, allowing students to assess their knowledge, identify areas that need improvement, and gain confidence in their abilities. Each worksheet is accompanied by comprehensive solutions, aiding students in their self-assessment and learning journey. Chapter Wise Tests: Regularassessments are a key aspectof effective learning. ‘eedge’ offers chapter-wise teststhat help studentsgauge their progressand grasp of individual topics. These tests are designed to provide immediate feedback on performance, allowing students to tailor their study plans and focus on areas that require attention. By incorporating this feature, ‘eedge’ empowers students to take charge of their academic journey and continually enhance their skills.

With these features, ‘eedge’ stands out as a comprehensive online learning platform to help students identify their weaknesses and improve accordingly. Additionally, the app offers personalized learning plans for its students to prepare them in a well-structured manner.

The combined expertise of Mr. Sudeep Mehta and Mr. Brijesh Mehta positions ‘eedge’ to provide students with exceptional educational content, empowering them to excel in life. Additionally, ‘eedge’ is currently providing an Introductory Offer only for the first 10,000 learners, who will get a FLAT 100% off. For more details regardingthe offer, please visit

- https://www.eedge.in/

‘eedge’ is all set to transform the educational landscape and bring a new era of learning and academic excellence. For additional information, please visit - https://www.eedge.in/

