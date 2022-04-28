Introducing Mission20, world's 1st crypto token with its own E-commerce platform

Mission20 will bring e-commerce a step closer to Blockchain Technology through an open distributed ledger that records transactions between two parties in a decentralized manner that involves trust, faster transactions, no hidden costs, etc. With its launch in 2021, the Mission20 platform is going to start with the initial implementation of M20 (token). The company is also going to launch ecommerce websites and smartphone apps. Mission20 is basically a “Digital Asset”, a token which can easily be exchanged for other digital assets or currency, which uses Utility Token (M20) or cryptocurrency to make transactions happen. Currently, the company is at a nascent stage but its products are futuristic—Mission20 Shop, Mission20 Food Delivery, Mission20 Learning System and Mission20 Grocery Delivery (Web + Smartphone Apps). The company is betting on the multi-fold growth in the ecommerce market over the past few decades, which has shifted towards transactions done through cryptocurrency.

In the company’s words, “Mission20 is the bridge. We will develop a fully functional ecommerce marketplace that serves as a shop where buyers can purchase a variety of goods by paying with cryptocurrency, as well as other forms of payment . In addition to the marketplace, we are working on a Payment Gateway that can be integrated on partner and existing ecommerce websites, allowing the consumers the option to pay through cryptocurrency.” The company will encourage online transactions with the use of Mission20 tokens (M20). As part of Mission20's rollout, the Learning Management System will also be streamlined to facilitate the creation of new users who will be able to study cryptocurrency and will know how to invest in it. The company is on a mission to “fix the inability of the existing ecommerce to benefit from the multi-faceted world of Blockchain Technology.”

Mission20 Shop

The most awaited platform is here – a cryptocurrency-enabled marketplace where users can buy a wide range of products using the Mission20 tokens. As of now, electronics, accessories, smart wearables, smartphones, video games, etc. are a part of the ecommerce platform that is powered by the M20 token. Strategic partnerships with top producers and brands are already underway that shall see a lot of big names become a part of this revolutionary cryptocurrency project. To incentivise the customers. All the products are priced at a discount with the company guaranteeing the lowest market rates on every product – pitting themselves against the likes of e-commerce retail giants like Amazon, Flipkart as well as AliExpress.

Among the impressive set of future plans are Mission20 ‘Ecommerce Platform, Food Delivery, and Grocery Delivery’, slated to launch next month, and which can easily be transacted via cryptocurrency, thus adding another dimension to the ambitious project.

Mission20 Token

Mission20 is powered by its native token M20. Mission20 Token is an BEP-20 token that is built on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain network. You can learn more about the token and its applications on its website. With Mission20 Token. The Mission20 Shop is scheduled to go live by Next Month with the platform ready to cater to the global market.

The robust social media presence of Mission20 is already creating the right buzz among potential consumers as well as merchants.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.