Introducing SecureMyScholarship.com - The edtech startup reshaping how students pay for university

A pioneering Dubai-based edtech startup called SecureMyScholarship is on a massive quest to make higher education more accessible to millions of aspirational Indian students by helping them get scholarships for their studies at foreign universities.

In a society where education is crucial, it has become commoditized and in most cases is only available to wealthy students. This statement is especially true in India, where the huge costs associated with studying abroad have caused many people to lose hope in pursuing a higher education at the world’s top universities that might lead to a better life.

Over 500,000 Indian students across all degree levels decided to continue their higher education abroad in 2022, and even though that figure is astronomically high, it represents a tiny fraction of the 13 million students in India who reach the age of 18 each year. Statistics constantly demonstrate that the vast majority of these kids want to attend top-tier colleges in the USA, the UK, and other countries, and the fact that just 4% of them can do so is evidence that the system could be more effective.

Through its groundbreaking scholarship finder search engine, SecureMyScholarship strives to close this gap by connecting students with guaranteed scholarships and tuition waivers at its network of partner colleges. In order to provide a seamless link between students and university scholarships, SecureMyScholarship's technologically solid infrastructure is at its core.

SecureMyScholarship was painstakingly created to create a smooth link between students and university scholarships. The platform ensures accurate and thorough matching between students and potential scholarships by utilizing a sophisticated understanding of the target customer and optimizing algorithms that govern how its scholarship search finder engine operates, creating a pathway that is transparent, easy to follow, and within reach. The young edtech platform is literally transforming lives every day with its work.

Beyond just matching students with scholarships, SecureMyScholarship has extensive reach. Universities and students come together in this environment to create a prosperous educational world. Through strategic partnerships with colleges and scholarship programs, the platform makes sure that altruism reaches its true target, which are smart and ambitious young people who are only constrained by their financial circumstances.

Father-and-son team Craig and Ian Fernandes, both NRIs living in Dubai, launched SecureMyScholarship with the goal of creating a platform that would help all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, gain access to and afford higher education. The young firm, established in November 2021, has reached incredible heights and expanded to a team size of more than 25 employees located worldwide. Craig and Ian have since raised more than $500k from a network of reputable angel investors to demonstrate their product's market fit and growth.

Over 80,000 course possibilities are listed on SecureMyScholarship's website from over 300 university partners in the US, the UK, and Dubai. Each of these partners has various scholarships available for students to apply for through the platform. Arizona State University, Cleveland State University, the University of Sussex, Middlesex University, and the University of Birmingham in Dubai are a few of its most illustrious international partners. The portal claims nearly all of Dubai's private universities among its partners, and Dubai is where the edtech business is based.

To select the university that best fits his requirements, a student only needs to go to SecureMyScholarship.com and use the available filters, including program, education level, budget, location, and more. There is complete transparency in the scholarship opportunities accessible as all universities have their scholarships posted. Once a student has chosen where to apply, the student can submit their scholarship application as well as their university application through SecureMyScholarship's website. Following submission, the platform's support staff will receive your university application, who will sort through the given data and ensure everything is in order. A student might anticipate receiving their scholarship offer letter within 1 to 3 weeks of submission, assuming everything is in order.

As of August 30th, 2023, SecureMyScholarship has given out over 6.5 million dollars in scholarships to deserving students from middle class and working class backgrounds, changing thousands of people's lives in the process.

Beyond individual tales and international boundaries, SecureMyScholarship has an impact that is global in scope. It acts as a catalyst for a domino effect, where empowered students develop into citizens who raise their communities and, ultimately, India as a whole. There are still many bridges to be built as SecureMyScholarship works to clear the way for millions of students, ensuring that no student faces obstacles as they pursue their education regardless of caste, creed, ethnicity, or—most importantly—financial standing.

