Invest in our Planet, Sustainably, a message by Mooofarm Founder & CEO, Param Singh

At Mooofarm, we are revolutionising India’s dairy sector, and doing so sustainably, using tech to our advantage. We will soon be launching a Feed programme that has the potential to reduce methane emissions, which will eventually lead to lesser carbon footprint from the sector. Imagine if India’s farmers start adopting such measures, the impact it will have on lowering the country’s overall emissions and helping us get closer to our net zero goals would be significant.

This is how we are committing to ‘Invest in our planet’. This Earth Day, I urge all entrepreneurs and investors to work towards ensuring a safer planet for our future generations. As decision makers of today, we have the responsibility to take the right steps in ensuring that we help reduce the country’s carbon footprint and eventually help realise Prime Minister Modi’s net zero goals.

At Mooofarm, we have woven the mantra of sustainability in our ethos and each employee at Mooofarm is responsible towards the ESG impact of the company. In addition to our feed programme, we are looking at alternative strategies such as biogas, sustainable farm management practices and less carbon intensive milk procurement to further support reduction in emissions at a company and sectoral level.

‘Let’s invest in our planet, sustainably’.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.