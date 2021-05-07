Invest in the Invisalign system for your teenager instead of traditional braces

Gone are the days when metal wires and brackets were the only way to get your crooked teeth aligned or protruding teeth pushed back. Orthodontic treatment options have evolved a lot and with digital innovations like the Invisalign system, teenagers can get their teeth straightened with much more convenience and comfort. Is it the best choice for teenagers?

Orthodontist Dr. Vishal Gupta

Dr. Vishal Gupta, a leading orthodontist from Delhi, tells us all about it.

It's comfortable

Invisalign aligners are more comfortable than traditional braces*. Traditional braces use wires and brackets that cause great discomfort to the teenager. Invisalign aligners are made with the unique SmartTrack® material that gently moves your teeth in the ideal position.

Easy and convenient

The reason why patients find Invisalign treatment convenient is that it requires fewer visits to a clinic**. Invisalign treatment involves fewer ‘emergency’ appointments than you’ll experience with metal braces. Overall, it is less disruptive to the schedule of the teenager, and their parents.

Invisalign is customized to fit snugly over the teeth and gums, so that your child can play their favorite sports with ease.

Play sports without any worry

With teens playing high-impact sports, you might want to consider the safety aspects. Traditional braces have wires and brackets that could get knocked out of place. Invisalign is customized to fit snugly over the teeth and gums, so that your child can play their favorite sports with ease.

It is like the GPS system

Only the Invisalign system has the SmartStage technology, which uses its database of more than 9.6 million Invisalign users to intelligently plan the right treatment for you.

Just like a GPS device, every step is precisely calculated, giving you the beautiful smile you expect. You can visualize the end result of the treatment right at the start!

Worried that your teen might not be wearing their Invisalign aligners?

Invisalign works most effectively for a responsible teen. Generally, that means wearing the trays for at least 20 to 22 hours every day. In my experience, teens are just as compliant as adults. As the treatment progresses, they will see clear improvements.

Do we have other clear aligner options?

All clear aligners may look the same, but they don’t work the same. There are many local aligner companies that offer aligner treatment at a cheaper rate. However, as an orthodontist, I would prefer the Invisalign treatment because it is the most advanced option in the world backed by 23 years of research and science. It is the only aligner system that can treat most of the complex cases.

How can one avail of the Invisalign system?

Invisalign treatment is offered only by an authorized Invisalign doctor. You can visit the website https://bit.ly/3e2OVvd to find out more information.

*Study sponsored by Align Technology

**Data on File at Align Technology, as of July 12, 2017

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared by Invisalign and all opinions contained in the article are the interviewee’s own.