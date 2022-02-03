Invest into mutual funds to save on taxes!

It’s the time of the year when most of us start thinking of tax planning. Before you know it, it will already be March 31 and you could be paying higher taxes if you don’t make the right investments with the right deductions to save some money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are about a dozen investment options available to do so and many of us find it difficult to choose the right product that suits our needs. While some products offer assured returns, others offer market linked returns. Mutual funds, which are an extremely popular investment choice among millennials, serve also as a tax saving instrument.

An investment into a good Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) fund offers the gains of an investment as well as gives you tax advantage under section 80C of the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961. An ELSS is a mutual fund that maintains a portfolio largely in stocks, giving you the advantage of returns from the equity market which will reflect in your portfolio.

A virtual panel discussion titled ‘Tax Saving with Mutual Funds’, presented in association with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, saw renowned tax and investment expert Balwant Jain, speak about the benefits of investing into ELSS, especially from the perspective of saving taxes and the different ELSS options available for investors today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ELSS, popularly known as tax saving mutual fund, helps you save tax under Section 80 C as well as on maturity. As per the mandate of SEBI and income tax rules. ELSS schemes are required to invest a minimum of 80 per cent of their corpus into equity,” said Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He feels that seeing the volatility of Capital markets, one should not wait till the last minute to invest into an ELSS scheme as it is an equity product. “Ideally, if you want to invest in ELSS, you can plan well in advance at the beginning of the year. You can sum up the mandatory deductions like PF, life insurance premium, or children's school fee, and the balance amount which you need to invest can be put into ELSS by dividing it in 12 parts over the next 12 months through an SIP,” Jain added.

An ELSS does not offer fixed returns so one needs to be willing to accept the volatility that comes with such an investment which is linked to the markets. Technically, these Mutual Funds work differently from other equity investments. Unlike other equity oriented schemes where the minimum requirement is to invest 65 percent of the corpus into equity, for ELSS, mutual fund houses are required to invest a minimum of 80 per cent in equity and equity related instruments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ELSS schemes are open ended, which means you can invest into them at any time and they are actively managed by a Mutual Fund house,” he said.

As an investor, you can invest into ELSS through a distributor or directly, with or without the help of a financial advisor. In case if you are seeking the help of a distributor, he/she will forward the sum of money into a regular plan or may guide you to directly invest in a mutual fund through the website of the mutual fund house or other platforms. Different mutual fund houses take different approaches towards ELSS as they have the flexibility to be conservative or aggressive in terms of portfolio construction.

There are several advantages of investing into an ELSS. “The major advantage is that you can invest a very small amount of money – as little as ₹500. You cannot buy a blue chip share for ₹500, but you can take exposure to these by investing through ELSS. Another special feature of ELSS is liquidity. After completion of the initial lock-in period of three years, your investment becomes totally liquid and you can redeem it at any time,” Jain said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ELSS investment also helps you gain exposure to equity markets under the expertise of a fund manager who can track investment for you, and at the same time gain tax benefits too. Here the fund manager has the flexibility to invest across market capitalisation be it large, mid or Small Cap which aids in delivering consistent returns in the long term. “The best part of ELSS is that it is the only product that is available to the general public for deduction with a lock-in period of 3 years. All other products have a minimum lock in period of 5 years,” he further added.

But, every investor has a different risk profile. How should one then select the ELSS that suits our risk appetite and return expectations? “First, seek a Fund House which has an established history. Then, check the past performance of the scheme for periods over 5 years and lastly, choose a fund manager who has been delivering consistent returns,” Jain feels. These schemes are best suited for those who can set aside the sum invested for a minimum of 7 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The popularity of the ELSS scheme seems to be on a steady rise. The Assets Under Management (AUM) of open ended ELSS scheme was 1.49 lakh crore as on December 31, 2021. This figure stood at ₹1.29 lakh crore on April 1, 2021, i.e. a growth of around 16 per cent. This growth was recorded in what is otherwise considered as a lean period, as the peak time for investments of all tax saving products is typically the last quarter. Over the years ahead, ELSS is expected to become a major segment for investors.

Jain feels the current situation of the markets is the best time to invest into ELSS. “You should treat this as a sale because the market has corrected and for those who have not yet invested, they can at least divide their amount which is required to be invested in two parts and it should be invested in February and March,” were his words of advice to anyone looking to make an investment right now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ELSS offers wealth creation benefits too along with tax saving. “The returns generated by ELSS during the last 10 years have been around 16 per cent and this has been possible due to the requirement of having to invest a minimum of 80 per cent in equity products. And since equity in the long run definitely gives you better returns, it helps beat the performance of the other equity-oriented schemes,” said Jain.

His final words of advice for investors: “Risk and volatility go hand in hand. So, do not worry about the volatility associated with equity investment. Those who are taking conservative calls on investment but have the risk taking ability should consider investing in ELSS. It will certainly provide a good investment experience over the long run. One should invest in a product which has the ability to deliver positive returns even after taking into account inflation and taxes and both the checkboxes are met by investing in an ELSS fund.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}