Investing in Big Eyes Coin Rather Than Hex Coin and Cronos For 100x Gain in 2022

A cryptocurrency is a digital form of currency that is decentralized and created for internet usage. It uses blockchain technology, a distributed ledger technology enforced by a network of computers. No central authority is in charge of cryptocurrencies, so the government cannot get involved to control or manipulate its system or working paradigm.

In the course of its creation, cryptocurrencies have become the go-to option for individuals whenever they consider investment options to yield tremendous benefits. Because of decentralization, cryptocurrencies are seen as good providers of secured transactions with fairness attached. This world niche has only continued to grow and develop fast, even in significant areas of the world's economy, from business to governance. Market and transaction values have increased, but despite this, there has not been a full adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. There are still factors affecting this innovation, from creating mediocre projects to volatility. Regardless of these mishaps, it can still be boasted that cryptocurrencies have found use in many areas like housing and real estate, retail, gaming, transport, and so much more.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a cryptocurrency project, is offering significant benefits that fill in the gaps missing in the crypto space, and show fantastic potential to become the token of the future. It seeks to be ahead of many tokens, including Hex Coin (HEX) and Cronos (CRO), in terms of decentralization.

Hex Coin (HEX) Wants to Serve Users With Amazing Benefits

Hex Coin (HEX) is a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain network. It is self-proclaimed as the first blockchain-using platform to provide user certificates on deposits made. The utility token Hex Coin (HEX) is the token that governs the ecosystem. It is a reward token for users who agree to have their Hex Coin (HEX) locked for a specified amount of time (staking). These locked tokens will yield interests depending on the period in which they are closed, proving the Hex Coin platform to be community-driven. Launched in 2019 by Richard Heart with a total market cap of 30 billion USD in February 2022, Hex Coin (HEX) has progressed on the market because of the marketing campaign pushing its popularity.

What are the Prospects for Hex Coin (HEX)?

Hex Coin (HEX) has prospects to help it maintain its stance in crypto. Hex Coin (HEX) removes the need for credit card and payment companies with its secure and automated payment system already incorporated in its design. It will serve decentralization in transactional activities, causing great fairness and democracy in the space.

The earnestness Cronos (CRO) Can Provide

Cronos is a company that gives Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and usability on exchanges. Also known as the protocol of crypto.com, the platform provides a range of usability such as transaction of cryptocurrency, staking of cryptocurrency, earning with cryptocurrency, and a secured wallet to store all user's crypto assets. The utility token is Cronos (CRO), the native token designed by crypto.com to maintain the Cronos platform.

Through Cronos (CRO), transaction services will be provided through the exchange, services for payments using the application and card, options for DeFi, NFTs, and so much more. These tokens are not minable due to their mechanism, build-up, and protocol. Making sure cryptocurrencies are available to everyone without any hindrances is why Cronos (CRO) was made, and this will be seen through to ensure it is kept in promise to its incoming users. Being a closed source token, Cronos(CRO) cannot be made to utilize other tokens, but this can be said for a lot of tokens in the crypto space.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Wants to Prove Better in the Crypto Space

Utilizing NFTs, BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) has many uses and benefits that are made open to every individual who buys the Big Eyes (BIG) token, the principal cryptocurrency that controls the platform. Embodying the idea of decentralization, the Big Eyes (BIG) token will be claimed by the community, supporting responsibility and straightforwardness.

A pleasant methodology BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) has taken is that it is not just a venture but a platform for the people. Completed transactions on the platform with the Big Eyes (BIG) token draw in no exchange charge as well as expenses. This says a lot about its liberality and gives vast advantages to holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) token as this reduces client expenses.

A portion of the Big Eyes (BIG) token, 5% to be precise, is being saved exclusively for noble cause work. The designers of the Big Eyes (BIG) token are very much aware of the significance of having a drawing-in, a dynamic and broad community. So the holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) token will be compensated with normal give away in tokens and NFTs. A feature that is relatively present in other tokens like Hex Coin (HEX) and Cronos (CRO).

With such unique and mouth-watering benefits, it can be attested that this token shows a lot of promise in the future and should be given the use of doubt.

What Will Ensure the BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) Succeeds in the Crypto Market?

It is highly intriguing to find a cryptocurrency focused on the world like BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) does. A level of it will be pulled towards safeguarding the sea bodies having an impact on making the world a superior and solid spot for each one.

Holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) token ought to have confidence as the conviction is that the community is where genuine worth lies as they are the ones who make the crypto markets, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and NFTs show some signs of life. The ongoing community of felines will assume a decent part in building frameworks that developed the token for the present. However, the community of holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) token will assume a significant part in later developments.

The Big Eyes (BIG) token will permit its holders to partake in an NFT challenge where the main ten NFTs of this challenge will be picked. The holders will get their inventiveness and various craftsmanship and be rewarded as these NFT tasks will be utilized to get to the events and more. In the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystems, despite being energizing for what it's worth in the cryptocurrency world, many people are not dynamic in that frame of mind as the vast majority of the total populace is precluded. Big Eyes (BIG) tokens will serve to configure the frameworks that make it more straightforward for holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) tokens. There will be instructional exercises that will act as a way to improve on its paradigm, reducing the workload to be expected for the holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) token.

Endeavoring to put resources into one of the universe's most significant ecosystems and moving abundance to the area, BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) is one that self-proliferates. Each component in the ecosystem produces riches and fame for its Big Eyes (BIG) token, thereby ensuring its progress on the market. This spells well for the platform's potential to become among the greats shortly.

What is the Roadmap Guiding the Big Eyes (BIG) Token's Success?

To ensure that the Big Eyes (BIG) tokens succeed. It follows through the following stages:

During the crouch stage, Big Eyes (BIG) tokens will be audited, and the pre-sale will go live. In the leap stage, the token will be launched on Uniswap (UNI), the community will feature 20,000 holders, charity donations will be made, and NFTs and merch shops will kick start. In the run stage, NFTs will be released, other charity donations will be held, and the community will feature 50,000 holders. In the catwalk stage, a 1-million USD charity event will be held, more chains will be featured, and NFTs will attain another height in popularity.

Information About the Big Eyes (BIG) Tokens

The token ticker name is BIG Eyes Coin.

The token ticker symbol is BIG.

The total number of minted tokens is 200,000,000,000.

Now You Know Big Eyes' Mission, How Can you Purchase the Big Eyes (BIG) Token?

Step 1: MetaMask wallet or trust wallet should be installed on your desktop or mobile device, respectively.

Step 2: The website for the BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) platform should be entered and the form filled with the required info.

Step 3: When the pre-sale is concluded, the tokens will be sent to the respective wallets of those who participated.

BIG Eyes Coin (BIG) would be considered the meme coin of the future and unlike Hex Coin (HEX) and Cronos (CRO), it continuously improves on its Decentralized system, NFTs platform, and wants to help the community (through the ocean and no charge fee). Before making any cryptocurrency purchase, the necessary research must be done in buying the cryptocurrency. Although the Big Eyes (BIG) token shows a lot of potential, it is still important that this is taken into consideration.

