Investing In Dubai Properties – All You Need To Know

With high-quality infrastructure, a stable economy, connectivity, and a diverse culture, Dubai never fails to pull investors. People from different countries come to Dubai to invest in real estate and own properties. Its strong real estate market is one reason people are happy to invest their money.

Most investors are enthused about investing in properties in Dubai because of its tax-free environment. Unlike other places, buying properties in this city doesn’t incur taxes, making it an ideal place for investors to maximize their returns. Plus, there’s no capital gains tax or income tax in Dubai, which is no doubt a great thing for investors looking to sell or rent their properties.

Talking about Dubai properties, Hitesh Bagmar, Managing Director of Vista Corporate Group says, “Dubai as a city is continually defying limits, and investing in properties in the country is definitely a wise decision.”

Mr. Bagmar has a great deal of experience in this field, and he is willing to share his knowledge with others. In this post, Mr. Bagmar, along with two of his colleagues share important details about investing in Dubai properties.

Why Should You Buy Property In Dubai?

Investing in properties is no joke as it involves your hard-earned money, and therefore you have all the right to ask questions like “Why invest in Dubai properties?” Investing in properties in Dubai brings along a plethora of benefits. It is not only a happening city to live in, but it’s also generous towards investors. Here are some of the reasons why investing in Dubai properties are a smart idea:

Tax-free Investment

Dubai’s zero-tax policy opens up numerous opportunities for investors around the world. By investing in properties in Dubai, investors can earn large sums of returns.

Great Rental Income

The high rental income of properties in Dubai makes it an appealing business opportunity for investors. You can your property in the city to earn a stable income or sell it to generate a good profit.

Large Population

Dubai has a large population which consists of both residents and tourists. This is another great reason for investing in properties, so you can generate a good income for a long time.

Easy To Get Residential Visas

Dubai law for investors is no doubt great, allowing them and their families to live in the city for up to ten years. The visa duration varies depending on the property value. To put things into perspective, luxury property owners get longer visa duration.

It is because of these reasons, that investing in real estate in Dubai is a profitable and valid choice for investors. Rami Naseer AI Nabwani, Head of Sales at Vista Corporate Group invites people to invest in Dubai properties with them. He says, “Investing in Dubai properties leads to great success. Right from stunning skyscrapers to waterfront homes, Dubai has all types of properties for people to invest in.”

Property Investment Opportunities In Dubai

In 2002, the Dubai government issued the Freehold Law, which changed the real estate state in the city for good. As per this law, non-UAE citizens have full rights to own, sell, and rent properties in the city. Thanks to this issuance, Dubai’s real estate industry grew twofold in the last 20 years.

It enables investors from all around the globe to invest in properties in Dubai and generate income. Since there are stamp duties or property taxes to pay, investors can make maximum profits on their investments.

Dubai now has become a highly investment-friendly city for people who are interested in venturing into real estate. The housing sector there offers numerous opportunities to property buyers. Whether it is a commercial property or a residential home, investors are entitled to a hoard of benefits.

In addition to that, Dubai offers investment opportunities tailored to different preferences and budgets. The most popular option among investors is the off-plan properties. These properties are still under construction and therefore, the prices are low. Also, they include flexible payment plans.

Ready properties, on the other hand, give investors the chance to start earning immediate rental income. This is no doubt a great investment choice for investors looking for a stable income.

Hitmesh Bagmar, Managing Director at Vista Corporate Group says, “Finding investment opportunities in Dubai is much easier than anyone would imagine. I have seen the market grow and people benefitting from it. All you have to do is grab the right opportunity and work on it.”

Where To Buy Properties In Dubai?

When it is about buying or investing in properties in Dubai, you must know the right place to put your money in. Dubai offers plenty of development choices, but the question is which ones are better.

Well, there are several factors in play like lifestyle appeal, and budget, income potential. It is important to keep these factors in mind when investing in a Dubai property. To help you out, we have made a list of places in Dubai that are great for investors.

CityWalk Dubai

CityWalk Dubai’s luxury urban lifestyle is sure to grab your attention. It was developed by Meraas, but now it is managed by Merex.

CityWalk Dubai boasts a bustling neighborhood, comprising numerous retail outlets, shopping centers, and residential units. It is a mix of comfort, luxury, and modern architecture, which is ideal for both investors and tourists.

Palm Jumeirah

Chances are you already know about Palm Jumeirah, which is a very famous place in Dubai. It is a series of man-made islands, boasting both residential and commercial units.

Given the world-class development and infrastructure, Palm Jumeirah never disappoints investors. Due to the touristic nature of the place, you can earn a good return from your investment.

Jumeirah Beach Residence

This waterfront community was built in 2010 and is located in the Persian Gulf in Dubai Marina. Right from residential units to hotels, you will miss nothing here.

People are drawn to Jumeirah Beach Residence due to its luxury urban lifestyle and beachfront properties. The properties here offer luxurious amenities and panoramic views, making it an ideal spot for making investments.

Dubai Marina

Dubai Marina features sophisticated penthouses and high-rise apartments which are perfect for living a luxurious lifestyle. Not to mention, the place is also crowded with an array of retail, entertainment, and dining options.

If you are an investor and wish to earn a good income, investing in properties in Dubai Marina would be a good idea. It will help you pull residents who prefer to experience an upscale urban lifestyle.

Dubai Downtown

When talking about buying properties in Dubai, we must mention Dubai Downtown. This place is famous for iconic landmarks like The Dubai Mall, The Burj Khalifa, and The Dubai Fountain.

It is common for Dubai Downtown to have thousands of visitors every month. People looking for luxury and sophistication come here to experience their desired lifestyle. And therefore, investing in properties in this place is surely a great idea.

These are only the top few places among several others that are great for buying properties. Bhavna Yogesh Radhakrishnan, Marketing Manager at Vista Corporate says, “Finding places to invest in Dubai is not just about location, but it’s about finding the spots that will help your investment grow.”

Different Property Types To Invest in Dubai

As we mentioned before, Dubai has many property types to invest in. It’s up to you to decide the property type that is most suitable for you. Before making your selection, you must weigh your options to find out if it’s giving you the desired returns. That being said let us now walk you through the different property types in Dubai.

Ready

These include fully furnished penthouses, villas, and apartments. Given the benefits of these properties, they are ideal for investors who want to start earning immediately. You can invest in ready properties in Dubai and sell, or rent them.

Off-Plan

At this time, off-plan options are very common among investors. This is because they come at a lower price than the ready properties. To save more, Investors often choose off-plan properties. This enables them to earn a bigger profit when they resell the property.

How To Buy A Property In Dubai?

Before venturing into this field, you must learn about the investment procedure. It is advisable to once go through Dubai’s land registration law before investing your money.

To buy a property in Dubai, you must do the following mentioned things:

Do a thorough research of the real estate market.

Assess and analyze the properties, including the location, cost, and type.

After evaluating your options, shortlist the properties you like.

Next, it is important to prepare a contract or agreement between you and the seller.

Once you sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), you can obtain property in Dubai.

You must also secure a NOC and get the property transferred under your name.

Final Words

Investing in Dubai properties is by far the best decision investors can make. Knowing that Dubai’s real estate is world-class, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from investing in the right property. Just remember the things we discussed and you are good to go.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.