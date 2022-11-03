Investing in these 6 Best Men's Grooming Beard Trimmers is Worth it!

A well-groomed beard is key to building an impression and striking presence. When it comes to men grooming, there are several renowned brands in the market catering to top-notch men’s grooming essentials.

There are different types of trimmers available in the market designed with advanced features for an effortless trimming experience. Below, we have shortlisted a few top-class trimmers for men that are worth investing in.

Vega SmartOne Series - S1 Beard Trimmer

Launched during the biggest sale of Flipkart (Big Billion Sale), Vega SmartOne S1 Beard Trimmer is curated with the latest Smart Features. It is the first trimmer in India with 3 Speed modes and a Smart memory function that remembers your last used speed mode. It is also loaded with outstanding features like Skin-friendly titanium blades, Quick-charge of 5 min offers 10 min of runtime, 120 minutes of runtime, a Digital Display, 40-length settings, and IPX7 Waterproof. The aforementioned unique product features are sure to make your trimming easy and fuss-free with rubberized grip and low noise operation.

Features: 3-speed modes – Eco, pro, and max, Smart Memory Function, 2 comb attachments, skin-friendly titanium blades, 40-length settings, smart memory function, Quick-charge and IPX7 waterproof. It is a travel-friendly product with the provision of travel lock and travel pouch.

3-speed modes – Eco, pro, and max, Smart Memory Function, 2 comb attachments, skin-friendly titanium blades, 40-length settings, smart memory function, Quick-charge and IPX7 waterproof. It is a travel-friendly product with the provision of travel lock and travel pouch. USP factors: Smart Memory Function, 3 Speed Modes, Titanium Blades, Digital Display

Smart Memory Function, 3 Speed Modes, Titanium Blades, Digital Display Price: ₹ 1799/-

1799/- Battery Run time: 120 minutes, cord and cordless usage.

120 minutes, cord and cordless usage. Warranty: 1 year

Mi Cordless and Waterproof Beard Trimmer

This Mi Beard Trimmer has a unique quad-edge design that allows users to scrap off the hair from the toughest spots. Designed for modern men, the product is built with advanced features that gives perfect trim. Ultra battery life is one of the good qualities of the product that saves the battery. The look and feel of the product is chic and extremely appealing.

Features: Rounded tip with self-sharpening stainless steel skin-friendly blade, 40-length settings with a range of 0.5 to 20mm, travel lock feature for safe travel, IPX7 fully waterproof body washable.

Rounded tip with self-sharpening stainless steel skin-friendly blade, 40-length settings with a range of 0.5 to 20mm, travel lock feature for safe travel, IPX7 fully waterproof body washable. USP factors: Unique quad edge design can be used as cordless or with cord.

Unique quad edge design can be used as cordless or with cord. Price: ₹ 1,499/-

1,499/- Battery Run time: 90 minutes cordless and 120 minutes charge time.

90 minutes cordless and 120 minutes charge time. Warranty: 1 year

Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer

This international brand is well-known for providing the best electronic appliances. The Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer helps lift and capture more low-lying hair. The lift and trim system is one of this product's most praised features. The special ability to continuously supply power while trimming by measuring the density of the beard 125 times per second and adapting to it is a notable feature of the product.

Features: 20 lock-in length settings of 0.5 – 10mm, 0.5mm of precision with self-sharpening alloy steel blades, 5 minutes fast charge up for usage

20 lock-in length settings of 0.5 – 10mm, 0.5mm of precision with self-sharpening alloy steel blades, 5 minutes fast charge up for usage USP factors: Power Adapt sensor that helps check the beard's hair density and work accordingly .

Power Adapt sensor that helps check the beard's hair density and work accordingly Price: ₹ 1,995/-

1,995/- Battery Run time: 60 minutes cordless after 1 hour of charging.

60 minutes cordless after 1 hour of charging. Warranty: 2 plus 1 Year warranty after registration

Vega SmartOne Series – S2 Beard Trimmer

Vega SmartOne S2 Beard Trimmer is one of the best trimmers available in the market. It is built with advanced technology and smart features which gives an unmatchable trimming experience. Customize and style the beard just the way you want. It is the first trimmer in India with 3 Speed modes and a Smart memory function that remembers your last used speed mode. It is also loaded with outstanding features like Skin-friendly titanium blades, Quick-charge of 5 min offers 10 min of runtime, up to 120 minutes of runtime, 40-length settings, and IPX7 Waterproof. The aforementioned unique product features are sure to make your trimming easy and fuss-free with rubberized grip and low noise operation.

Features: 3 Speed modes, skin-friendly Titanium blades, travel lock, Quick-charge, IPX7 waterproof, Ergonomic design, Indicator Lights, rubberized grip, 2 comb attachments with 40-length settings of 0.5 to 20mm, and cord and cordless usage too.

3 Speed modes, skin-friendly Titanium blades, travel lock, Quick-charge, IPX7 waterproof, Ergonomic design, Indicator Lights, rubberized grip, 2 comb attachments with 40-length settings of 0.5 to 20mm, and cord and cordless usage too. USP factors: Smart memory function, 3 Speed Modes, Titanium Blades

Smart memory function, 3 Speed Modes, Titanium Blades Price: ₹ 1599/-

1599/- Battery Run time: 160 minutes with 90 minutes charging and 5 minutes quick charging for 10 minutes run-time.

160 minutes with 90 minutes charging and 5 minutes quick charging for 10 minutes run-time. Warranty: 1 year

Braun MGK3321 6-in-1 beard Trimmer

Braun, is well known for providing the best men and women’s grooming products. This 6-in-1 Beard Trimmer helps in mastering the style with ultimate precision. A rechargeable MGK3 6-in-1 Trimmer gives a sharp, fast, convenient, and more efficient results. A wide-cutting head to capture and cut the beard hair in every stroke is commendable.

Features: Attachments for beard, ear, nose, hair, mustache, and facial hair trimming with clippers. Stainless steel lifetime sharp blades, length settings from 0.5 to 21mm with 2 dual-purpose sensitive combs, German-designed.

Attachments for beard, ear, nose, hair, mustache, and facial hair trimming with clippers. Stainless steel lifetime sharp blades, length settings from 0.5 to 21mm with 2 dual-purpose sensitive combs, German-designed. USP factors: Multiple usage with various attachments

Multiple usage with various attachments Price: ₹ 2199/-

2199/- Battery Run time: 50 minutes and 10 hours charging for a full battery. Also works on 1 AAA battery.

50 minutes and 10 hours charging for a full battery. Also works on 1 AAA battery. Warranty: 2 years of guarantee on the product

SYSKA HT3333K Grooming Trimmer

A pro styling trimmer by Syska helps the user shape their beard in the best form. The Syska HT3333K Grooming Trimmer is one of their bestsellers in the market. The product is considered among the top beard-trimming gadget with ultimate features and design.

Features: LED light that helps to understand how much power is available in the trimmer. Water resistant, lightweight, 10 lock-in length settings 1-10mm with 0.5mm precision, 3 interchangeable attachments, stainless steel blades, and ergonomic design.

LED light that helps to understand how much power is available in the trimmer. Water resistant, lightweight, 10 lock-in length settings 1-10mm with 0.5mm precision, 3 interchangeable attachments, stainless steel blades, and ergonomic design. USP factors: LED light feature for battery indication

LED light feature for battery indication Price: ₹ 2199/-

2199/- Battery Run time: 60 minutes after 2 hours of charging

60 minutes after 2 hours of charging Warranty: 1 year

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.