Invisalign Clear Teeth Aligners: Treatment, Procedure, Cost and Side Effects

Invisible braces like Invisalign are becoming more popular, particularly among adults. They are a great option for individuals who need to straighten their teeth while restricting a "metal mouth" smile.

What is the treatment?

Invisalign clear aligners are the most advanced and most recent technology in the field of orthodontics. This is ideal for individuals who want their teeth to be straightened but are conscious about their appearance and don't want wires to be hanging from their teeth. This process can straighten your abnormal teeth without the use of metal, ceramic, wires, or any lingual brackets. These braces work very much like the traditional ones and correct irregular or protruding teeth. Adults who don't wish to meddle with their looks and are running short on time can go for this slightly expensive process. This treatment is easy and doesn't require any anesthesia or hospitalization.

How is the treatment done?

This is a step-by-step process. The orthodontist will start by taking a complete X-ray of your teeth and jaw along with impressions of your gums. Making these braces out of clear plastic or acrylic material may require about a month. The initial set of these clear aligners are then embedded in your mouth. These are removable but should be worn all day long, except when you are eating, brushing, or flossing. The set should be worn for at least two to three weeks before being replaced with another set. You should keep making regular appointments with your dentist to check on the progress.

Who is eligible for the treatment?

Invisalign aligners are successful for individuals facing circumstances like spacing in between the teeth, crowding of teeth, overbite, deep bite, and open bite situations.

Who doesn't require treatment?

Patients with the need to rotate canines or premolars may not find this treatment to be suggested. You should also be focused to the point of keeping the trays in for at least 22 hours every day.

Are there any side effects?

In some cases, you might experience some soreness or discomfort from the braces at first until you feel comfortable with them.

What are the post-treatment guidelines?

Regular appointments with your orthodontist are highly recommended. Your clear aligners should be well looked after. You should always make sure to eliminate them before eating or drinking anything other than water. Also, clean your teeth after each meal to avoid staining your aligners.

How much time will it take to recover?

It depends on various conditions, but in general, it may take about a year to get your teeth corrected with the use of invisible braces.

How much will be the cost of the treatment in India?

The process of getting the treatment with the use of clear aligners may cost anywhere between Rs. 1,00,000 and Rs. 3,00,000.

The process of getting the treatment with the use of clear aligners may cost anywhere between Rs. 1,00,000 and Rs. 3,00,000.

Generally speaking, invisible braces like Invisalign cost more than the traditional metal "train track" option. However, the cost of Invisalign is one that the vast majority of individuals are willing to pay for the benefits of having their teeth straightened discreetly.

The cost that is charged by orthodontists for each type of brace depends on them, so you'll find that charges vary from place to place and clinic to clinic. The cost of Invisalign and other transparent braces will also depend upon the complexity of your treatment and the expected duration. If you are suitable for Invisalign Express, for example, the cost of invisible braces will be lower than if you really need Invisalign Full.

Are the results permanent?

The results of invisible brace treatment are permanent. They last all through the individual's life.

What are the other alternatives to the treatment?

Traditional techniques for teeth straightening include braces made of ceramic, tempered steel, or a variety of materials. These are more affordable.

