INVNT GROUP™ the Global Brand Storytelling Agency Portfolio, Expands to South Asia Opening Tenth Office in Mumbai, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

[INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project™, announces its expansion into South Asia opening its tenth office across seven countries in Mumbai, India. The move aligns with the Group’s vertical and horizontal growth strategy, which supports the increasing demand for innovative brand storytelling in one of the fastest-growing markets including Tata Motors, Hitachi Vantara, Samsung, Amazon, Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical, and more.



With a significant presence already established in key locations such as New York, London, Sydney, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington D.C, and Stockholm, the addition of Mumbai to [INVNT GROUP]'s global footprint marks another step in bolstering its services to both local and multinational clients.



"We are excited to extend our reach and expertise to South Asia, a region that is rapidly emerging as a hub for technological and marketing communications innovation. Establishing a base in Mumbai is not solely a strategic decision but also a response to our client's growing needs to engage and build wider and deeper communities. It reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful brand stories globally and locally, catering to the unique challenges and opportunities in the region. Our goal is to create unparalleled brand experiences that resonate deeply with local audiences and set new standards in creativity and strategic execution on the global stage. We’re also thrilled to welcome Laveesh Pandey, who joins our team with the perfect experience to drive the group’s expansion in the region,” said Scott Cullather, President & CEO of [INVNT GROUP], and CEO of INVNT.ATOM.



Laveesh Pandey has been appointed Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] South Asia, reporting into Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT CEO and [INVNT GROUP], COO. Pandey, previously Chief Operating Officer at Starlight Gaming, joins the global agency with over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry. Having held key positions at MindShare, Reliance Entertainment, Zapak Digital Entertainment and Clockwork Events, Pandey brings a deep knowledge of technology, gaming, experiential marketing, and advertising, with his award-winning leadership powering transformative B2B and B2C brand experiences.



“I am elated to lead [INVNT GROUP]’s expansion into South Asia, particularly in the dynamic and crowded Indian market. Brands in this region are eager for innovative ways to stand out, and we are here to deliver a blend of global best practices with deep local insights. In a world that is rapidly evolving, our focus is on connecting brands with their most important communities and audiences in meaningful, authentic, and engaging ways. With [INVNT GROUP]’s diverse capabilities, we are set to redefine brand storytelling in the vibrant South Asian market, creating real impact through the next great era of brand engagement in this region,” said Laveesh Pandey, Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] South Asia.



INVNT™ also welcomes Abhishek Pandey as Producer (previously Senior Manager of Operations & Client Relations at MidasNext Media), and Varun Parashar as Manager of Account Services (previously Marketing & Community Lead at Starlight Gaming).



With this expansion, [INVNT GROUP] continues to uphold its vision of engaging audiences everywhere by crafting compelling and impactful brand stories across all platforms.



For more information, please visit [INVNT GROUP].



ABOUT [INVNT GROUP]



[INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ is a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere, with offices in New York, London, Sydney, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Mumbai, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C. Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP]™ was established as a growing evolution of the live global brand storytelling agency INVNT™, with a vision to provide engaging, well-articulated, impactful brand stories across all platforms.



The GROUP consists of: modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero™; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ™; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM™; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram™; ITP Live (Any Venue Video, Thunder Audio, In Sync), portfolio of full-service production for live entertainment; and the original live global brand storytelling agency, INVNT.



For more information visit www.invntgroup.com