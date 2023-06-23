IoTech eyes 6-fold growth in 2023-24; to expand its presence in all states of India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22: India’s leading Krishi-drone manufacturer, IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt. Ltd., has set an ambitious sales target of more than 3,000 drones in the current financial year 2023–24, which is 6-fold growth as against last fiscal year's 500 sales numbers.

To achieve this ambitious target, IoTechWorld Avigation plans to expand its presence in current and newer geographies and is looking to further strengthen its network of dealers.

IoTech is currently present in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Bihar among others. Company is looking for strong Dealers in all states of India.

“We are eyeing 6-fold growth this year, which we believe is very achievable considering the impetus and response the Krishi-drone is eliciting from various stakeholders. In-fact, several people have evinced interest to tap this agri-tech space and we are evaluating their profiles. We are also inviting more dealers and will soon sign formal agreements with dealers who will be aligned with our vision,” said Mr Deepak Bhardwaj & Mr Anoop Upadhyay, Co-founder & Director.

“We have received overwhelming response for our Krishi -drones from farmers and people and organizations working in the agriculture space and we are more than confident of registering our target growth in the current financial year. We are excited about our plans and believe that they will strengthen IoTechWorld's position in the Krishi-drone market in India. The company remains committed to providing high-quality krishi-drones and excellent customer service to its valued customers as well as job opportunities for rural youths,” said Mr. Anoop Upadhyay.

On pricing of the aerial bots (drones), Mr. Deepak Bhardwaj said that IoTechWorld's Krishi-drones are already competitively priced, and rates are expected to reduce further with increase in sales volume and usage of more local components in the Krishi-drones. Soon, IoTechWorld's drones will have more than 70 percent local components. He also said that the Government of India and companies like IFFCO has introduced Nano fertilizers in the country. IoTechWorld wants to play a major role in implementation of these fertilizers in India as combination of Nano fertilizers and Krishi-Drones will save Time, cost, soil quality and will give better results and Yield to farmers.

In addition to it, the company is doing associations across India with educational institutions to provide remote pilot training to young entrepreneurs and students. At present, the company has collaboration with several universities and other institutions for Remote Pilot Training Organizations (RPTOs). The newly opened RPTOs have been operationalized in Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar, while 2 more RPTOs are likely to get functional next month. RPTOs have an annual capacity to train 360 budding drone pilots per location annually, whereas the company has helped train 400+ pilots to date.

After sales service being one of the crucial parts of the company's vision, IoTechWorld is working parallel to expand the service centre network. By having more service centres, the company can respond to customers' needs faster and reduce downtime for repairs or maintenance. IoTechWorld has recently opened a new service centre for Krishi -drone in Pune, Maharashtra.

AGRIBOT is India’s 1st drone to obtain DGCA Type Certificate (TC). Last month the company had unveiled plans to expand its product line with the launch of a new type of Krishi-drone. The company has already showcased the new model in many forums.

