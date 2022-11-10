I-Rock 2022 and Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware unite bands to play for a cause

India’s iconic rock festival, Mahindra Independence Rock, or I-Rock — where musicians have become legends and the next generation of bands have showcased their talent to rock enthusiasts in black tees since over three decades — was celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. The 2022 edition of Mahindra Independence Rock, brought to you in association with Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware, saw how legendary bands like Indus Creed, Zero and Parikrama used the medium of music to spread awareness about critical social and environmental causes that are plaguing us today.

Born in 1986, I-Rock has become synonymous with the celebration of rock music in the country. This year’s show saw each of the bands champion an important cause that they feel strongly about too. The rock bands drove awareness about these causes through innovative means at the festival itself and through digital campaigns. The initiative was aimed at empowering consumers to be active participants in these causes by doing their bit to create a positive impact in their immediate environment and to the world at large.

Aptly titled ‘Play for a cause’, the initiative resonated with the ethos of Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware, which has been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society since the past few years. The brand leveraged its ‘Play for a cause’ platform to bring to life its belief of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ – a rallying cry that inspires people to go beyond material markers of success to make a positive impact on the world.

Sharing 100 Pipers’ vision to build awareness around important social and environmental causes, the festival put forth its expansive outreach and strengthened the initiative with the help of some of India’s legendary bands like Zero, Parikrama and Indus Creed.

Read on to know more about the bands and the unique ways in which they championed the causes they support.

Aptly titled ‘Play for a cause’, the initiative resonated with the ethos of Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware, which has been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society since the past few years.

Go Green x Parikrama – To inspire everyone to work towards a Greener Future

To empower festival goers to do their bit as part of the ‘Play for a cause’ initiative, each attendee was given a guitar pick in a seed paper envelope as a memento at the end of the concert. This memorable giveaway not only gave all attendees a piece to take back and remember their experience, but also encouraged them to plant the seed paper around their homes and neighbourhoods to create a better, greener world for everyone.

This cause complements Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware mission to plant 1 million trees and to support its commitment towards ecological regeneration. “With this Play For a cause initiative, we want to drive home the thought that we need to live more harmoniously with nature. It’s about safeguarding the future of the human species and recognising that we are a part of nature, not separate from it,” said Parikrama.

To empower festival goers to do their bit as part of the ‘Play for a cause’ initiative, each attendee was given a guitar pick in a seed paper envelope as a memento at the end of the concert.

Zero Waste x Zero – To inspire waste prevention through responsible recovery and reuse

To embrace the cause of reducing the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills, the I-Rock festival tied up with Skrap, an environment sustainability firm, to lead the adoption of sustainable practices at the event and implement zero-waste services. With an informative awareness drive under the 100 Pipers ‘Play for a cause’ initiative, the overall endeavour was to make the festival a zero-waste experience.

Through this, people got a sense of how they could reduce the generation of waste and lead more sustainable lives. “By supporting this Play for a cause initiative, we hope to help people understand the principle of zero waste - Reuse, upcycle, repurpose,” said Zero.

With an informative awareness drive under the 100 Pipers ‘Play for a cause’ initiative, the overall endeavour was to make the festival a zero-waste experience.

Save the Ocean x Indus Creed – To Inspire protection for our Oceans

Expect rice husk glasses instead of plastic glasses, as well as steel straws in place of plastic straws to get your beverages at I-rock this year. To champion the ‘Play for a cause’ initiative, the festival used sustainable products to serve out beverages in order to limit the usage of single use plastic which ultimately ends up being a major pollutant in the oceans and proves to be toxic for marine life.

“With this Play for a cause initiative, we are hoping to make a difference by encouraging everyone to think about how important the world’s oceans are to our very survival and do their bit to protect and save them,” said Indus Creed.

This is not all! In addition to on-ground initiatives, Mahindra Independence Rock and 100 Pipers also released digital films that spotlight the ‘Play for a cause’ initiatives and the bands that are championing them.

Head to the 100 Piper’s Instagram handle at https://instagram.com/100pipersindia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= to catch all the action from the event!

Disclaimer: This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s. Readers are advised that consumption of alcohol is injurious to health and addictive and is prohibited for people below legal drinking age. Not for promotion