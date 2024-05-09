Is 80D Deduction the Only Way to Save Tax for Insurance Holders

A stable and prosperous life relies on financial security. To achieve this, we must carefully plan and utilise the available financial tools. Insurance helps you shield against any unseen threat that could cause damage to both you and your near and dear ones.

Amongst various methods and approaches, Section 80D of the Income Tax Act offers tax deductions on your premiums paid against those medical insurance policies. The best part is that you’re entitled to claim tax deductions on healthcare insurance premiums.

In this blog, let's learn more about how the 80D deduction works for you and its eligibility.

Understanding 80D Deduction

80D deduction is a section of the Income Tax Act that allows taxpayers who make payments for health insurance to get a deduction. Single policyholders and Hindu Undivided Families in this part can save a certain amount of money on taxes for health insurance payments. This includes those who paid for your own medical insurance or that of your husband or wife, children who rely on you, and parents. The 80D deduction limit varies depending on the age of the insured individuals.

This deduction applies to premiums paid for:

Individuals Spouse Dependent children Parents (with limitations based on their age)

The maximum deduction amount under 80D deduction depends on the age of your parents.

You, your spouse, and any dependent children (of any age) may receive up to Rs. 25,000. An extra Rs. 25,000 for parents who are younger than 60 An extra Rs. 50,000 for parents who are older than 60

Who is Eligible for the 80D Deduction?

Individuals Hindu Undivided Family (HUFs)

What Type of Deduction is Allowed under Section 80D?

The following expenses are allowed as an 80D deduction:

Medical insurance premiums that are paid for yourself and your family. Medical expenses incurred for senior citizens.

Individual or HUF taxpayers can claim 80d deductions for the insurance premiums paid for:

Individual Spouse Dependent children Parents

Payments Eligible as Section 80D Deductions

An individual or HUF can claim a deduction under Section 80D for the following payments:

Payments considered for deductions under the 80D deduction of the Indian Income Tax Act include health insurance costs and medical expenses. The law allows you to claim substantial relief for maintaining health coverage or spending on treatment. Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families can benefit from tax breaks on medical insurance premiums and checkup charges paid via modes other than cash. Up to Rs. 25,000 is set against taxable income for self, spouse, kids or parents. Families with elderly members over sixty receive doubled deduction limits of Rs. 50,000. This is the maximum amount that can be claimed for family members who meet the age criteria. Senior residents who lack medical policies have the option to lower their tax outgo by Rs. 50,000 through cash payments for their own therapies or surgeries. Such elderly taxpayers over sixty years old receive consideration despite their lack of medical coverage. You can claim a tax deduction of up to ₹ 25,000 for contributing to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or other notified schemes. However, contributions made on behalf of parents are not eligible for this deduction.

Lower Taxes, Better Health with Section 80D

Section 80D offers an engaging blend of tax savings and healthcare encouragement. By limiting your viable income, it puts more money back in your pocket. At the same time, it encourages you to buy healthcare for yourself and your family by enabling preventive care as well as financial aid in medical emergencies.

