Is DeFi the Future of Finance?

Decentralised finance, or DeFi, allows users to make purchases and transfer funds without the use of a middleman, such as a bank. It also gives users complete control over their finances without the need to fill out any forms or paperwork. While no personal information is required, the only thing needed is a smart device with an internet connection.

The main attracting factor that has drawn users to DeFi is that it is open to everyone and does not require any personal information. It is easily accessible to all and is a simple, quick way for users to conduct transactions.

Smart contracts are programs that are built to handle intermediate transactions when it comes to DeFi. This makes them the driving force of DeFis, especially since the main selling points of this new technology are

1. automation

2. the absence of third parties

The majority of decentralised finance projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, especially as smart contracts are critical to DeFi applications. This is due to the widespread availability of developer capability to work with Ethereum's Solidity programming language, which promotes smart contract development. However, there are various other blockchains that support DeFi, such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Why is DeFi so Popular?

There are various benefits of DeFi:

Decentralised exchanges (DEX) - these are the applications that make currency exchange possible as users can leverage it to exchange ordinary currencies for cryptocurrencies. Users can then trade with other users without any additional expenses;

Lending platforms - these use smart contracts which means there are no third parties involved to control any lending transactions;

Stablecoins - cryptocurrencies tend to be unstable. So if a user wishes to stabilise their investment, they can use stablecoins which are tied to a traditional asset such as the US dollar or other government-backed currencies;

Are There Any Risks?

As DeFi is fairly new to the crypto world, it can be daunting for first-time users to get involved in this new technology. Whilst decentralisation seems to be the way forward, it is very different from what society at large has been used to so far, hence it can be seen as a potential risk.

The Best DeFis to Invest in Right Now?

Of course, there are the popular ones such as PancakeSwap (CAKE) which has grown tremendously since its release. Additionally, one of the best new protocols to invest in right now is Mountanaz (MNAZ), which is in its first presale stage.

Presale means that MNAZ is at its lowest price and it can only rise. With decentralised finance growing, this is an investment worth making. Mountanaz is built on the BSC blockchain and focuses on providing users with seamless access to decentralised financial services and tools.

Is DeFi Truly the Future?

Simply, yes. DeFi has been the hype of the crypto space for the past year. It is predicted that this section of the crypto world will only continue to grow. The market, as we know it right now, is just the beginning of what it is to become. With new protocols being released, we can expect to see more growth and development within the DeFi space.

Mountanaz (MNAZ)

Presale: https://purchase.mountanaz.io/register

Website: http://mountanaz.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mountanaz_Token

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mountanaz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mountanaztoken

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.