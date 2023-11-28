Is Having Only Third-party Insurance Enough for a Vehicle?

Car insurance is an essential aspect of responsible car ownership, and it is legally mandatory in most countries, including India. When it comes to car insurance, there are various options available, with third-party car insurance being one of the most basic and commonly chosen plans. However, the question arises whether only third-party car insurance is sufficient in today's time.

Read to know the core aspects of third-party car insurance, and the reasons why it might not be enough. Additionally, explore the options between third-party coverage, own damage insurance, and comprehensive car insurance.

Reasons why third-party car insurance is not enough

It does not cover your own car

The primary limitation of third-party car insurance is that it does not cover the damages to your own car. While it fulfils the legal requirement of covering liability for a third party in case of an accident, it leaves you financially exposed when it comes to repairing or replacing your own vehicle. In the unfortunate event of an accident, you would have to bear the costs of repairing or replacing your car entirely from your own pocket.

In today's time, where cars represent a significant financial investment, it is essential to have adequate coverage for your own vehicle. Third-party insurance alone leaves you vulnerable to unforeseen repair or replacement expenses, which can be substantial.

It offers minimal coverage on personal accident cover

Third-party car insurance offers minimal coverage when it comes to personal accident coverage. You get coverage up to Rs. 2 lakh only. In the case of an accident that results in bodily injury or even loss of life, the coverage may not be sufficient to meet the medical or financial needs of the family.

It does not allow you to include add-on covers

Another drawback of just opting for a third-party car insurance is that you cannot customize or avail add-on covers along with the insurance policy. Add-ons, also known as riders or endorsements, are additional coverages that cater to your specific needs and give extra coverage. You can get add-on covers like zero depreciation cover, engine protection cover, roadside assistance cover, and more. Adding these rider policies helps you to enhance your coverage and tailor your insurance to your unique requirements. This limitation can result in a lack of flexibility in managing potential risks associated with car ownership.

Which is the better option: Buying only third-party car insurance or standalone own damage cover or comprehensive car insurance?

To determine the best option for your car insurance, it is essential to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of each type of coverage:

Third-party car insurance: This is the most basic form of car insurance,. It covers only the liability of a third party in case of an accident. It does not provide coverage for damage to your own vehicle, and the personal accident cover is limited.

Own Damage (OD) insurance: Own damage insurance, also known as a standalone own damage policy, offers coverage for your own vehicle but does not include the third-party liability component. It is suitable for those who want to protect their car from theft, natural disasters, and accidents, but it does not cover third-party damages or injuries.

Comprehensive car insurance: Comprehensive car insurance is the most extensive coverage option. It includes both own damage and third-party liability coverage. It also allows you to add various add-ons for enhanced protection. Comprehensive insurance is ideal for those who want complete peace of mind, as it covers all aspects of car insurance, from personal accident coverage to damage to your own car and liability from third parties.

So, which is the better option? The answer largely depends on your specific needs and budget. If you are on a tight budget and primarily concerned about meeting the legal requirements, third-party insurance may suffice. However, if you value your car and want financial security in case of an accident, your own damage insurance is a better choice. For those who want comprehensive protection, including coverage for third-party liabilities, personal accidents, and damage, comprehensive car insurance is the best option.

In today's time, having only third-party car insurance may not be enough, considering the limitations it comes with. However, the choice between third-party insurance, own damage insurance, and comprehensive insurance depends on your specific needs and budget. To make the right decision, assess your requirements, consider your budget, and carefully evaluate the available options from different insurance providers.

