Is Home Loan Refinancing a Good Financial Decision?

The process of shifting your home loan from your existing lender to a new one is known as home loan balance transfer, also commonly referred to as home loan refinancing. This is primarily done to avail of a lower rate of interest in order to reduce the monthly instalments and the overall cost of your loan. This is especially helpful for those whose current repayment schedule and home loan specifics are no longer feasible to them or their financial standing.

Not just that, but home loan balance transfers are often accompanied by a choice of a top-up loan as well, basis the applicant’s eligibility. However, there is a lot of conjecture around the move’s financial prudence. Does a home loan balance transfer bode well for an existing home loan borrower? Read on to find out.

Merits of Home Loan Refinancing

Home loan refinancing offers several advantages to its borrowers. Let us look at some of its merits, listed below:

Reduced Rate of Interest

If you’re stuck paying EMIs at a higher rate of interest and want a chance at negotiating it down to a lower rate, you should consider a home loan balance transfer. Provided you meet the eligibility parameters of the new lender, you can hope to secure interest rates as low as 7.20%* p.a. on a sizeable loan sum.

Top-up Loans

While opting for a loan transfer, one can avail of an additional loan cover above the existing outstanding loan. This is known as a top-up loan and is also offered at competitive interest rates. With no end-use restrictions and flexible payment plans, it can fulfil your immediate financial requirements and can also be smartly used for the purpose of debt consolidation.

Flexible Repayment Tenor

Circumstances change, and it might lead to a situation where paying your ongoing EMI amount may get difficult. Through a balance transfer, you also enjoy the benefit of revisiting your repayment tenor, to change it to fit your repayment capacity.

Essentials for a Home Loan Refinance

If you wish to secure a balance transfer on your home loan, here are some good practices keep in mind:

You should be able to show timely repayments

You should have a clear track record of all existing loans and credit history

You should have no delayed payments in the last 12 months

You should have no unpaid or pending dues

A loan transfer may seem like a convenience due to the various benefits it offers borrowers, especially with the added benefit of a top-up loan. However, before opting for one, it is important to compare the rates, offers and charges of different lenders. Do a cost-benefit analysis and understand the charges involved like processing fees and other associated costs that may be applicable on a loan refinance.

Also, bear in mind that the new lender is likely to treat your refinance application like a fresh home loan. Hence, you must go through the entire loan procedure all over again - loan sanction process, credit appraisals, property valuation, technical checks, legal and title search of property, etc.

Is there an Ideal Time to Refinance Home Loans?

To maximise the benefits of your home loan balance transfer, you should time it optimally. Borrowers can maximise the gains in the following circumstances:

The Refinancing Costs Are Justified

When seeking a loan transfer, the expected savings should exceed the current home loan costs to justify the move.

Your Loan Repayment Is in Its Initial Stages

Refinancing is advisable in the earlier stages of your existing home loan. Once you near the mid-repayment phase, you would have already repaid a considerable part of your loan and hence, refinancing may not be a viable option.

Summing Up

Borrowers prefer home loan refinancing as it gives them the liberty to switch existing lenders and loan offerings for more attractive deals in accordance to their changing requirements and funding capacity. However, prudent planning is imperative before you apply for a home loan balance transfer to manage your financial portfolio realistically.

