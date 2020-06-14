e-paper
Is it a Respiratory Allergy due to air pollution or a seasonal common cold? Watch this video to find out more!

Jun 14, 2020
         

Experiencing recurrent sneezing, runny nose, and bouts of cough or breathing issues?

The above mentioned symptoms could be symptoms displayed by people suffering from respiratory allergies, not just a common cold or flu.

Poor air quality is one of the leading causes of respiratory problems like allergic rhinitis, bronchial asthma and recurrent episodes of breathlessness, cough, wheezing, and chest tightness.

Know more about the harmful impact of air pollution on allergies from this very special program focused on ‘Let’s talk allergies’ by Sanofi India in association with Hindustan Times.

Moderated by Fever FM’s popular RJ Stutee Ghosh, the interactive discussion with senior doctors – Dr. Animesh Arya, Dr. Vineet Sehgal and Dr. Sarika Verma along with popular mom blogger, Saru Mukherjee Sharma, raised various concerns on allergies, understand the connection between air pollution and respiratory allergies, precautions to take and treatment measures and addressed concerns of a young mother.

Tune in to the video Let’s Talk Allergies – Part 2 series an insightful and interesting take on the issue, a must watch for citizens in the country.

For more information on how to tackle allergies, visit www.allergyfree.co.in

