Is IVF right for you?

Infertility is one of the most common medical problems today, second only after cancer. About one in six couples all over the world are suffering from infertility and India is no exception.

The worrying fact is that fertility rates are continuing to fall further in both men and women. A recent study revealed a reduction of 1.9 per cent in sperm counts every year with a similar change in female fertility factors. The reasons for this range from environmental factors to lifestyle changes and dietary habits. As a result, a large number of people come to us with infertility problems.

For four decades, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has helped thousands of couples have biological children. But, it is not the only cure to infertility. There are several factors to consider before deciding who is the right candidate for IVF.

One of the most robust criteria for getting pregnant for a woman is age. This is all the more relevant in the Indian context where research has shown that the fertility of a 30-year-old Asian female equals that of a 37-year-old Caucasian. As a woman’s age advances, her ability to have a healthy pregnancy reduces significantly.

Women who have problems getting pregnant and are over 35 years of age, or couples married for more than five years who are unable to have a baby can consider IVF. Those with unexplained infertility, where the cause for infertility cannot be diagnosed, or those who have had multiple failed IUI cycles are ideal candidates for IVF.

In addition, IVF is the right solution in certain medical conditions too. Women with extreme pain prior to their periods could be suffering from a medical condition called endometriosis, the cure for which is IVF. An irregular or heavy menstrual cycle could be indicative of PCOS, and those with this condition also see success with IVF. For men too, if the sperm count is less, the couple can conceive with IVF. Women who are diagnosed with tubal blockage can also go for IVF.

These days, we see a lot of young women with low oocyte counts and reduced ovarian reserves. The modern life we lead is filled with hormones and all the steroids, pesticides, chemicals and preservatives we ingest can contribute to infertility. With couples working late shifts in demanding jobs, stress is also a very major factor, which acts as both a cause and consequence for IVF.

In some cases, where one of the partners is suffering from cancer, we recommend IVF before they start with chemotherapy or radiation, as these can cause a huge drop in sperm and egg counts. The embryo can be frozen and implanted into the uterus for a pregnancy once the cancer treatment is complete.

We also see cases where one of the partners is travelling overseas and the couple wants to delay the pregnancy. In such cases, IVF can be done and the embryo can be frozen for up to 3-5 years postponing the pregnancy.

IVF also offers an option of Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS), where one cell of the embryo created using IVF can be tested for genetic disorders and the transfer of the disease to the baby can be ruled out to some extent. This is helpful for couples who have a family history of genetic anomalies.

Today, Assisted Reproduction Techniques like IVF and ICSI offer a new hope to many infertile men and women to continue their families. But, it is important to remember that age of the woman has an important role to play in the success rates of IVF. At less than 35 years, the success rates are as high as 50 per cent and a majority of patients get pregnant in 3-4 IVF cycles. But, after the woman’s age crosses 40 years, the chances reduce significantly, making it important not to delay in seeking medical help.

Dr MS Lakshmi, DNB ART Singapore, is an IVF Specialist at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore.