Is Maldives the New Style Statement?

India stands as the second-highest source of arrivals for the Maldives, propelling the nation toward the ambitious target of surpassing 2 million tourists by 2024. The Maldives, a bucket-list destination, offers a spectrum of unique experiences across islands, catering to diverse preferences—from idyllic romantic getaways to thrilling family-friendly adventures and serene solo retreats.

Travellers are now able to reach Maldives from various regions in India with convenient flight options. IndiGo operates three flights per week from Kochi and Bangalore to Male, and six flights per week from Mumbai. Vistara adds to the accessibility with six weekly flights from both Mumbai and Delhi. Maldivan Airlines, features three flights per week from Kochi and Thiruvalla. With this diverse schedule, travelers from different parts of India can seamlessly explore the beauty of the archipelago, making it an easily accessible tropical getaway.

The Maldives is one big, lush pool filled with adventure. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is surrounded by the seventh largest coral reef system, rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites in the world and only 20 meters from the beach. These unique underwater landscapes have a large variety of corals and it's the best opportunity to meet big fish and even dive with manta rays all year around.

From delectable multi-cuisine spreads and magical dinner experiences curated by the nations most celebrated chefs to shipwrecks that pander to the imagination, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives has just the story to tell while snorkeling around the resort sounded by a live reef just at the tip of your toes.

These resorts make it easy and enjoyable to travel with kids with dedicated kids’ parks, daily activities and a myraid water sports at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives to entertain even the most travel-weary child. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers something for everyone from couples to groups of friends with multiple pools, water sports, immersive spa, and private beach access, the ideal hideout for a peaceful getaway.

"Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives represents the perfect balance between quality, sustainability, and affordability," explains Vijai Singh, Vice President of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, "Today, our offerings are also directed towards the Indian guests and our properties are geared to create unique experiences. Indian guests are very discerning and as of today, India is the second highest visitors to the Maldives. Our goal, thanks to the offers designed specifically for the clientele from my home country, is to elevate their expectations of a once-in a lifetime experience”.

Cinnamon Hotel & Resorts Maldives offer experiences sure to be exciting as the resorts focus on sustainable measures to protect the most diverse ecosystem of the world’s reef areas.

About Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a diverse chain of hotels spanning Sri Lanka and the Maldives and a member of John Keells Holdings PLC, one of the largest listed conglomerates in Sri Lanka, with diverse interests in sectors ranging from Leisure, Transportation, Property, Consumer Food & Retail, Financial Services, Information Technology, Business Process Operations to Plantations.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is the pinnacle of Sri Lankan hospitality through comfort, creativity, discovery, and inspired living. Each property is designed to showcase and complement the local environment, character, culture, and traditions of the area it serves. From Jungle cabanas to city luxury, water villas in the Maldives to beach chalets in Sri Lanka, each resort is designed to take you on a memorable journey into discovery. With three City properties in Colombo, eight Resort properties around Sri Lanka and four Resorts in the Maldives, and a host of new and exciting projects on the horizon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is your partner and faithful guide to ‘The Jewel of the Indian Ocean and its timeless and fascinating ‘Emerald Isle’.

