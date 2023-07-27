Is Scalp Care the New Skin Care Routine for This Monsoon?

The rains bring relief from the scorching summer heat but this weather makes the air damp and humid. This makes it tough for your hair and skin to adapt to the changes. Just as the skin loses its glow and becomes prone to rashes, acne, and allergies, hair troubles like frizz, dandruff, and hair fall also start to surface. But, not many of us realise that happy hair actually starts at the roots.

Following a good scalp care routine is just as critical as a good skin care regimen for both men and women. This is because the health of your hair depends on the health of your scalp. In fact, scalp problems are usually the root cause of hair concerns.

The scalp connectionHair follicles are embedded in the scalp and each strand of hair grows out of an individual follicle. Each of these follicles produce sebum or oil via a sebaceous gland and the amount of sebum that you produce varies from person to person. The scalp itself is made up of cells which shed when their life is over, causing dead skin. For healthy hair, it is imperative that the point at which the hair comes out of the follicle is clean, healthy, and well-maintained. If the follicles are full of sebum or blocked by dead skin or dandruff, the hair growth gets adversely impacted. Contrary to popular perception, the problem of dandruff and hair loss caused by an unhealthy scalp is as prevalent in men as in women.

According to experts, a healthy scalp is pink in colour, seems well hydrated, and free from any kind of dead skin or flakes. When you brush your hair, the residue in the brush should not be more than a few strands and you should not feel any kind of pain. The scalp must be kept clean and free from dead skin or infections by following a regular wash and condition routine, and exfoliation at least on a weekly basis. A scalp care routine at home or at the salon has become a necessity in today’s times when issues with hair have become commonplace.

Common scalp issues

The scalp is the thickest patch of skin in our body and taking care of it externally is very important, just as a good skincare routine is critical to follow. Poor scalp care can lead to a whole host of issues, including dandruff, dry skin, rashes on the scalp, hair fall, excessive oil, to name a few.

Dandruff is the flaking of the scalp that can be caused by a variety of reasons. The scalp is part of the skin, which is constantly in the process of shedding and producing excess oil. Changes in the body such as hormonal imbalances, stress, an illness or even dietary changes can lead to excessive shedding or infection. Dandruff is also caused by poor wash hygiene and consumption of excessive amounts of salt, sugar or dairy products. Men are much more prone to it.

Itchy scalp can be caused as a reaction to a certain product that didn’t suit you or a residue of a particular product which didn’t get rinsed off properly from your hair during a wash. It could also signify an imbalance or an effect of bacteria, sweat, sebum or pollution reacting with the scalp.

What you can doNourishing shampoos, conditioners, oiling, and hair masks are great hair care solutions.

But, just applying oil on a regular basis or washing your hair a few times every week is not enough to get the right kind of nourishment that your hair needs. Every individual’s scalp is different, so the first step is to identify your scalp type and then pick the right scalp care products that are suited best for it and that will cater to the concerns that come with it.

For starters, you can choose the right shampoo and mask for your scalp type and start washing your hair regularly with it. You can also opt for a scalp treatment at a salon that is suited for your scalp. An advanced range of hair care products developed by hair pros at L'Oréal Professionnel and approved by dermatologists is a great one-stop solution for all your hair woes. The products are designed for use by men too, as they are targeted on the scalp.

This new range of products addresses every possible scalp concern, from skin to hair roots. The Scalp Advanced range for deregulated scalps is available in three targeted protocols — anti-discomfort, anti-oiliness, and anti-dandruff — to offer the perfect solution for all your scalp-related concerns.

The Anti-Discomfort Range is made with 4% Sorbitol, a patented active ingredient known for its soothing properties and Niacinamide, a vitamin from the B3 family which is known for regulating and soothing powers.

The Anti-Dandruff Range comes with the goodness of Piroctone Olamine, which has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties to treat the scalp to remove all traces of dandruff. This solution is suitable for dry as well as oily skin.

The Anti-Oiliness Range has 3% AHA and 6% Clay. While AHA — a water soluble acid made from fruits — helps purify the surface of the skin to make way for new skin cells, the minerals from the clay act as a soft peel on the skin to unclog the surface and take away all the dirt and sweat.

To prevent hair-loss, which is a major concern for men, L'Oréal Professionnel has also introduced two more product offerings — Density Advanced with the goodness of Omega 6 for thinning hair and Aminexil Advanced with Aminexil and Omega 6 for hair that is prone to falling. Both of these products help deal with the problem of excessive hair loss, which could lead to balding.

So, what are you waiting for? Give your scalp the attention it needs and achieve healthier hair this monsoon with the L'Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced range of specialised products available for home as well as salon use. Your scalp will thank you later!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

