Is Supontis Token Capable Of Competing Against Cryptocurrencies Like NEM, OKB?

If you are familiar with highs and lows in the financial market, then the crypto industry is a real treat – Those who win at crypto are not some prodigies, but they only are well-versed with the turns it takes. They are resolute that the bearish trend would avert, leaving room for the bullish one. Last year, crypto had a recorded hike in its value. Talk about meme coins, utility coins, or even if the combos came in – each coin has the potential to double the profits for trustees. A big hit took us all this year with the Terra crash, things haven’t yet recovered, but the experts are hopeful; it’s just a normal dip that’ll possibly heal with time.

What coins should you look for? The answer is more than 15,000, according to a Forbes report. So, this confirms that the majority finds its space in ruins. Let us walk you through the three coins we recommend: Supontis Token (SUP), NEM (XEM), and OKB (OKB), and see if their benefits are worth the time!

What is Supontis Token (SUP)?

What good is it if all your money is static in your wallet? It leaves you no option to look around and trade. It has got to be dynamic to bring rewards, and you’re in it for money, right? The problem is that most of the platforms are independently created; if not each, most of them work on distinct mechanisms. For example, Bitcoin (BTC), introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto, is built on a Proof of Work consensus that requires its miners to install massive processing power. While coins like Polygon are built on the Proof of Stake model where they stake the money in return for profits. We believe the job is left unattended to create a platform that’s supposed to bridge the gap between these chains.

Supontis Token (SUP) serves the purpose. It’s designed to link one chain with another. In its initial stages, it’s limited in options regarding inter-chain transactions.

Supontis Token (SUP) runs on a Proof of Stake model where you stake your money currently encapsulates the trade between Ethereum, Binance, Tron, and Fantom to earn profits. The platform utilizes this money in the low-return protocol to amplify the amount. It’s precisely the same as the savings accounts in banks work. You earn a percentage over the money you stake – the higher it is, the higher the reward. When you stake your money – it gets locked in the system.

Decentralization is the end goal for any Cryptocurrency project. The same stands true for Supontis Token (SUP) because it aims to take this to another level by introducing a DAO feature. It’ll enable each stakeholder to play its role in devising the solution to any problem or proposal. The decision would be taken based on the number of votes garnered in favor of a specific proposal.

NEM’s (XEM) Key Stats

New Economic Movement is the blockchain technology directed to provide a solution to organizations spread across the globe. It neither works on POW or POS model but on a Proof of Importance model where the members are allocated profits based on the transactional history linked to their accounts. At coinmarketcap, NEM (XEM) ranks at 84 and stands at almost 0.04 USD in price.

What is OKB (OKB)?

OKB (OKB) is the deflationary token which primarily means that the coin maintains its price or pegs to a certain number by burning the excess coins. It’s based on a Proof of Stake consensus model and has its stakeholders earn equivalent to the money they put into the pool. OKB (OKB) ranks at 55 at coinmarketcap with the 12 USD tagged price.

We’ve delved in and seen what models these coins are individually based on. Supontis Token (SUP) and OKB (OKB) are built on the POS model, while NEM (XEM) introduced their model called PoI to favor the candidate with the maintained history.

