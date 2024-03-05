Is This the World's Most Expensive Flipkart Ad? India Holds the Answer!

New Delhi (India), March 5: Calling all shoppers! Flipkart has launched its own UPI service for convenient offline payments. But that's not all!

Here's how they did it: Flipkart placed a unique QR code in a leading newspaper's Sunday front page ad. Every time someone scanned this code and registered for Flipkart UPI on the same day, they received 10 FREE SuperCoins. These SuperCoins offer various benefits, starting from just ₹1.

The catch? Each scan is estimated to cost Flipkart around ₹10! So, the more people participate, the higher the cost for Flipkart and the more rewarding it becomes for users.

This interactive campaign invited India to be a part of something special. By scanning the code and registering, they were not just claiming rewards but contributing to making this ad potentially the most expensive one ever.

Flipkart even included a crossword puzzle within the ad, showcasing the diverse range of things scanners can purchase using Flipkart UPI, from groceries to electronics. Plus, they can use it for online shopping on Flipkart and manage recharges or bill payments within the app.

The more scans, the bigger the rewards for the users, and the more interesting the story becomes!

So, how expensive will India make this ad for Flipkart?

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.