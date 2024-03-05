 Is This the World's Most Expensive Flipkart Ad? India Holds the Answer! - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Brand Stories / Is This the World's Most Expensive Flipkart Ad? India Holds the Answer!

Is This the World's Most Expensive Flipkart Ad? India Holds the Answer!

brand stories
Published on Mar 05, 2024 07:49 PM IST

This interactive campaign invited India to be a part of something special

The more scans, the bigger the rewards for the users, and the more interesting the story becomes!
The more scans, the bigger the rewards for the users, and the more interesting the story becomes!
ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi (India), March 5: Calling all shoppers! Flipkart has launched its own UPI service for convenient offline payments. But that's not all!

Here's how they did it: Flipkart placed a unique QR code in a leading newspaper's Sunday front page ad. Every time someone scanned this code and registered for Flipkart UPI on the same day, they received 10 FREE SuperCoins. These SuperCoins offer various benefits, starting from just 1.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The catch? Each scan is estimated to cost Flipkart around 10! So, the more people participate, the higher the cost for Flipkart and the more rewarding it becomes for users.

This interactive campaign invited India to be a part of something special. By scanning the code and registering, they were not just claiming rewards but contributing to making this ad potentially the most expensive one ever.

Flipkart even included a crossword puzzle within the ad, showcasing the diverse range of things scanners can purchase using Flipkart UPI, from groceries to electronics. Plus, they can use it for online shopping on Flipkart and manage recharges or bill payments within the app.

The more scans, the bigger the rewards for the users, and the more interesting the story becomes!

So, how expensive will India make this ad for Flipkart?

Join the movement and experience the convenience and rewards of Flipkart UPI!

#FlipkartUPI #MostRewardingUPI

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On