Is virtual romance comparable to real-life romance?

Social distancing in the times of Covid-19 has impacted our lives in several ways and our relationships are no exception. As a majority of us stayed home to ward off infections, and a deadly second wave only made matters worse; the rules of the game have changed a lot in matters of love and dating.

A first-of-its-kind ‘Love Survey’ conducted by India’s leading fragrance brand ITC Engage, in collaboration with IPSOS, a global leader in market research, has attempted to decode the language of love in this new normal.

And, the results are startling! About 98 per cent of India believes that virtual romance is totally incomparable to real life romance as it “lacks authenticity, is more casual in nature and even risky”. Further, three in every four respondents felt that starting and developing new relationships are much tougher in the times of lockdowns.

The new virtual setup that we are using as a window to connect with the outside world may have been a boon in many ways – it has brought families together and helped save hours of precious time that was otherwise wasted in traffic jams. But as far as relationships are concerned, things are just not the same.

And if you thought the millennials are not into serious commitments, the survey has proved you totally wrong! Contrary to popular perception, about 63 per cent of young India believes in long-term relationships and the virtual world is not the right place to seek true love. About 50 per cent of the respondents believed that this virtual world romance is only for those looking for a fling – it cannot translate into a serious relationship and such alliances can even be dangerous in the long run.

Another common view that came out in the survey was that the new virtual romance could work well for those who are shy and introvertish in real life as more than half the people felt that was true.

The challenge in today’s times, however, is not the longevity of the relationship but to find your soulmate in the midst of a situation where face to face interactions have become a complete no-no. The lockdown has put a majority of new relationships under duress. The survey revealed that 80 per cent of single or casual daters are now finding it very tough to start a new relationship in today’s times and 75 per cent of respondents felt that starting and developing new relationships has become very difficult due to lockdowns.

But for those who were already in steady alliances, the impact of lockdown on their romance has only been positive as they got the much-needed “me time together”. For about 85 per cent of the respondents, the isolation caused with their partners due to the lockdown has made the relationship more meaningful and people have come up with new and innovative ways of connecting with their partners.

The demographics of the respondents also had a role to play in the way they were impacted. About 36 percent of those from non-metro cities felt that physical distancing is not a hindrance to romance as they are several other ways to keep the spark alive! But their counterparts living in Metro cities felt otherwise and said meeting face to face has a major role to play when it comes to keeping relationships alive. This reflected in the statistics too, where the same figure stood at a dismal 24 per cent.

The pandemic, people feel, has caused a decline in the very way people look at love and romance. This means that the association of the word romance with positive adjectives such as ‘being together’ or ‘chemistry’ has seen a dip of 23 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. On the other hand, its association with negative words like ‘difficult’, ‘anxiety’ and ‘frustrating’ has increased by 25 per cent, 15 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

The ‘Engage Love Survey 2021’ was conducted in December 2020 with a group of 1199 young men and women aged between 18 and 35 years. The respondents came from mixed backgrounds, residing in both metros and non-metros.

Engage has always celebrated the language of love and the evolving expression of romance and this survey is another attempt to discover the changed attitude of behaviour of young India towards romance in this new normal that we are all slowly adapting to. The survey was conducted by IPSOS Research Private Limited.