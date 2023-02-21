Is your body lotion actually as per your body skin type?

When we say skincare, we always talk about serums, cleansers, face masks, moisturisers, sunscreen etc but most of the time we do not even include a body lotion. Have you ever thought of the fact that most of us just pay attention to our facial skin but ignore our body skin? In fact most of us don’t even know the skin type of our body skin. Do you know that our body skin type can be different from our face skin type? For instance, a person can have an oily and acne prone facial skin, but a dry body skin.

With this, we want to bring your attention to the point that you may be buying the wrong skincare for your body skin. Just buying any body lotion of your choice essentially is not the ideal way to repair, rejuvenate and replenish your body skin. Body skin can have issues like dehydration, sensitivity, eczema, atopic dermatitis, signs of ageing to name a few.

The latest launch of Fixderma skincare, a dermaceutic brand trusted by more than 7000 Dermatologists, is all about expert recommended formulations specially curated for dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin. Now you might be wondering what is so different about the mentioned skin types which a normal body lotion cannot fulfil. Let’s have a look at what these pH balanced lotions from Fixderma has to offer.

Fidelia Daily moisture body lotion is enriched with nourishing ingredients like Oatmeal, Mango butter, Jojoba Oil to not only provide 24 hours moisturisation to dry and dehydrated skin but also to treat the signs of ageing. It also contains mandelic acid which gently exfoliates the uneven and rough skin.

Fidelia Hydrating body lotion is specially formulated for extremely dry and scaly skin. Extreme dryness is not normal but really irritating and itchy. This lotion contains the goodness of sodium lactate, phytolite phytosterol, Willow bark extract and avocado oil. It targets eczema, psoriasis, strawberry legs aka keratosis pilaris, dermatitis and scaly skin. It goes to deeper layers of skin and provides intense hydration, exfoliates gently and improves cell turnover.

Fidelia Nourishing body lotion is a life saver for very dry and sensitive skin. It comes with the richness of aloe vera, phytolite phytosterol and shea butter. This fast absorbing lotion nourishes and soothes sensitive and inflamed skin. It also contains RetiStar, which is one of the most recommended anti-ageing ingredients which minimises the signs of ageing. It is also ideal for radiation dermatitis and post procedure care.

Fixderma Fidelia body lotions are available online on www.fixderma.com, Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Myntra. The brand also offers dermatologist certified formulations of head-to-toe skincare. Head over to their website to know more.

