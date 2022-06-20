Is your child ready for school?

The summer vacations are almost about to end and there is a lot of excitement around meeting friends and being back to physical classes to resume the face-to-face learning routine, which suffered a lot due to the pandemic-induced school closures. Parents and children alike are looking forward to the reopening of schools.

But, amidst all the hullabaloo, there is also a lurking fear of children being exposed to an external environment and the risks that it brings home. When schools reopened for physical classes after the pandemic, pediatricians were flooded with complaints of a slew of infections, the most common ones being viral fever, coughs and colds, diarrhea, GI infections and allergies.

The latest session of HT Spotlight titled “VaxTalk: Is your kid ready to get back to school after vacations?” saw Ritu Rathee Taneja, a pilot by profession and a mummy influencer who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast with her husband Gaurav, seek answers on how parents can manage the health of their children as they get ready for school and the steps we can take to keep them disease-free. To answer her questions was consultant pediatrician and neonatologist Dr Chetan Trivedi.

Ritu who has two little daughters aged 4 years and 7 months, said she is apprehensive about sending her elder one to school after the summer vacations end.

“During Covid, kids were mostly indoors. Now, all of a sudden, they are being exposed to the external environment. I am concerned that they might fall sick and bring the infection back home. But, at the same time, I want them to grow and socialize. So, there is a thin balance between the two that needs to be maintained,” said Ritu.

Parents across the board are concerned about their child’s exposure to large groups. The session delved into how parents can prepare for a smooth return to school keeping the physical, social, and emotional needs in mind.

“We are becoming overprotective because we had a very bad experience of Covid. Children need to have their mental development, social development and physical development too. When you want to send the child to the school, you would like to see that they should not fall sick. Protect them but don’t get panicky,” said Dr Trivedi.

He feels parents need not worry about children falling sick – they must focus on taking care of them when they come down with an episode of cough or cold. This includes giving nutritious food and lots of fluids and making sure hydration is maintained.

“In general, a child will get six to eight episodes of cough and cold every year mainly viral infections which are self-limiting. So, if your child is getting sick with cough and cold every 2-3 months, that's not abnormal. They are getting natural protection, and building immunity,” Dr Trivedi explained.

Ritu’s daughter is due for her flu shot and she wanted to know if it is important to take it, to which Dr Trivedi said it must be given as it helps build immunity against the disease. The flu virus itself is very notorious and keeps changing. “We need to vaccinate every year as the virus returns with new configurations. We have two vaccines every year, but in India, we give vaccines in the pre-monsoon months. At the first time, they need two doses and then a single dose every year as a booster,” he said.

While answering Ritu’s question on if her daughter has missed a dose and whether she needs to be revaccinated from the beginning, Dr Trivedi said it should be rescheduled not revaccinated. Our immune system has memory cells, so if we have taken a vaccine, the body will remember it and we can complete vaccination schedule without restarting the series.

Ritu asked need for booster doses of vaccines.“When a vaccine is given, antibodies will be generated in our body to give protection against the disease. Once the antibodies have been prepared, they are not going to sustain for a long period of time and there will be a waning of immunity. This is when we need to push them with a booster dose,” he explained.

While all parents want their little ones to stay healthy, Ritu asked Dr Chetan Trivedi: “What are the diseases I can protect my four-year-old from and how?”

“There are around 18-19 diseases which are preventable by vaccines, such as BCG, Polio, Hepatitis B, Meningitis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Typhoid, Hepatitis A, Measles, Mumps, Rubella. Children over the age of six years must also take the flu shot, especially when we are getting them ready for school in the monsoon season,” said Dr Trivedi.

Even though India is polio-free, he stressed on the importance of taking the polio vaccine as the whole world is not polio free yet, the wild polio virus is still looming large in two of our neighboring countries. There is a threat of polio coming back and the vaccine therefore should be taken till the disease is totally eradicated from the world.

“If your child has received the injectable polio virus, then you can be almost 100 per cent assured that your child is not going to get polio. But, the primary vaccination must be reinforced with a booster dose which is given at 4-6 years of age. This is the fifth dose which is recommended by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics,” he said.

The information in this article is issued in public interest by Sanofi India with the intention to create general awareness around immunization including combination vaccines for children. This information does not constitute any medical advice, opinion and / or recommendation / or promotion of Sanofi products. Please consult your doctor for details regarding immunization. Opinions expressed herein are independent views of doctor(s).MAT-IN-2201550-1.0-06/2022

