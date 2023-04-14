Is your face mask actually right for your skin?

You have been using face masks the wrong way all along. We know you think you know how to use face masks. But are you actually using the face mask your skin needs? Or are you just blindly following the traditional face mask recipes of gram flour and curd, Multani mitti, Sandal powder, and the likes of it? Well, we know you think one can never go wrong with the full-proof besan ubtan. But is that what your skin actually needs?

We all know there are different types of skin. The most common skin types are; Oily, acne-prone, combination, dry, normal, and aging. The most common concerns of skin are acne, dullness, uneven skin tone, pigmentation, tanning, dehydration, dryness, and signs of aging. Different skin concerns need different face masks. There is a face mask for every skin.

Using the wrong mask might make you feel refreshed temporarily but it is actually giving you no benefit. On the contrary, it might be causing harm to your skin. Therefore, it is very important to know what your skin needs. Also, let’s burst the prevalent myth that one should use a face mask only once or twice a week. Factually, the frequency of applying face masks varies from skin to skin and concern to concern. It also depends upon the quality and potency of the masks.

With Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories, explore the range of face masks trusted and recommended by 7000 plus Dermatologists. These face masks are uniquely formulated and specially curated keeping in mind the health and wellness of the skin. They are free from irritants and gentle enough to be applied every alternate day. Let’s find out why these masks are loved by 2 million plus customers.

The face masks are free from irritants and are gentle.

Detan Mask

Infused with 2.5% Milk Protein, 1% Bentonite, 7% Kaolin, multifruits AHA, and Hyaluronic acid, this mask not only removes tan but also improves skin tone, deeply cleanses the pores, removes excess oil and brightens the skin.

Multivitamin face mask

This mask is enriched with the goodness of 1% Vitamin E, 1% Vitamin C, 3.5% Vitamin B3, 2% Vitamin B5 and 1.5% Vitamin F. It not only brightens dull, tired skin but also neutralizes skin-damaging free radicals and protects against skin aging, improves texture, rejuvenates and moisturizes the skin.

Hydrating Mask

We all love Hyaluronic acid, don’t we? We know how this beautiful ingredient makes skin plump and hydrated. FCL Hydrating mask is infused with 0.5% hyaluronic acid. This mask is designed to replenish dry, dehydrated skin with a burst of hydration. It also contains Multifruit Natural AHA’s & Grapefruit Extract which brighten the complexion, promote collagen production and protect skin from sun damage.

PBA Face Mask

This unique face mask contains 0.5% Hyaluronic, 1% Kojic Acid, multifruit AHA, Lactic acid, and Hyaluronic acid. It contains a unique combination of PHA, BHA, and AHA. It deeply detoxifies and nourishes the skin. This mask is ideal for aging skin, open pores, and textured skin.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here and pick your mask now! The brand also offers dermatologist-certified formulations of head-to-toe skincare. Visit our website to know more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also

