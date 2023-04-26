ISB & Emeritus launch the Chief Technology Officer Programme

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

In a bid to prepare Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) to steer their companies forward in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, ISB Executive Education in partnership with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organizations worldwide, announced the roll out of their Chief Technology Officer Programme.



The 24-week learning programme crafted by the no. 1 B-school in India* by expert faculty will help CTOs finesse their leadership and technical knowledge to prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the decade. The programme has been curated for senior technology leaders who have a minimum 10 years of work experience in technology leadership roles. Aspiring CTOs or those who are new to the role and want to hone their leadership skills will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities through this programme. This is facilitated through pre-recorded videos and three live online sessions by global faculty and industry experts, hands-on learning through action learning projects, career talks and peer-to-peer learning. The participants also gain the ISB Executive Alumni status, which makes them a part of a 50k+ member community for continued networking opportunities.



With India’s digital economy projected to create 60-65 million jobs by 2025 as per the McKinsey Digital India Report, CTOs shoulder significant responsibilities, driving innovation, staying ahead of emerging technologies, ensuring data security, and leading digital transformation. As part of the programme, participants will get to explore strategy, ideation and adaptation in the technology and tech-associated disciplines. Senior technology professionals in the domains of IT services, product-based companies, BFSI, telecommunication, consumer products, engineering/design and consulting companies are among the some of the sectors that can benefit from this programme.



Through high-impact modules, participants will get to delve into strategizing and implementing digital innovation, enterprise technology and architecture, IT investments and their operating models, organisational redesign for a tech-led competitive advantage, tech laws and policies as well as leadership challenges with sustainability, besides others.



Announcing the roll out of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Amid today’s rapidly changing technology landscape, it is non-negotiable for companies to have skilled leaders who can navigate complex challenges and drive innovation. This comprehensive programme from ISB Executive Education and Emeritus is a step towards preparing Indian CTOs to leverage the latest technologies to improve efficiency, productivity and customer experience at their companies. Through top faculty from a pioneering institution such as ISB leading the programme, we are certain that it will help senior technology leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to stay ahead of the curve and contribute to not just their companies’ but also to the nation’s digital growth.”



The Chief Technology Officer Programme starts on June 28, 2023, with the application deadline being May 15, 2023.



*Source: FT Global MBA Ranking 2023



About ISB Executive Education



ISB evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. Ranked #1 in Research in India, ISB anticipated the leadership needs of the emerging economies. The rapidly changing tides of the business environment, especially in the context of emerging economies, require leaders today, and in the future, to be equipped with leading-edge levers to sail through them. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.



About Emeritus



Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in