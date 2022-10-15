ISB Executive Education launches Certificate Programme with Emeritus

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

ISB Executive Education has announced the launch of Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations, worldwide. The programme enables professionals to become adept at the growing demands in the world of digital marketing and take key strategic decisions.

Digital Marketing has revolutionized business decisions and is driven by data, analytics, and automation, with a strong focus on customer-centricity. As per reports, the Digital Advertising Market is growing at 29.5% CAGR, while the average salary for a Digital Marketing Manager is INR 7,00,000. These appealing factors make the field attractive especially for young talent to enter.

The 24-week Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing by ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, is ideal for early work professionals. The programme curriculum is a comprehensive and 360-degree view into digital marketing which includes programmatic analysis, video marketing, mobile marketing, marketing automation and more. It delivers this through recorded videos by ISB faculty, live webinars, case studies, simulation and a 2-week capstone project. The programme also includes real world case studies to enable learners navigate through dynamic digital world through tools and technologies. The programme would also enable learners to plan and successfully execute digital marketing strategies at their organizations.

The programme in collaboration with Emeritus enables professionals to become smarter digital marketers, understand the metrics to better optimise their digital marketing campaigns, stay updated with the latest digital marketing offerings & expand their knowledge of the field in order to move up in their career.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Digital marketing has played a significant role in driving the businesses of brands and has proved to be a key component in today’s digital era. Corporates are now leveraging digital marketing to build and manage their brand image, reach wider audiences, and enhance brand visibility. The Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing would enable professionals to take decisions, by using latest tools and technologies to enhance brand visibility and create and optimize digital campaigns and manage campaign budgets."

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants gain the ISB Executive Alumni Status which includes benefits such as becoming a part of the 50k+ strong ISB Executive alumni community. The last date to register for the programme is November 01, 2022. Interested applicants can visit the programme page to apply.

About Indian School of Business Executive Education

The Indian School of Business (ISB) evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. ISB is committed to creating business leaders through its innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership. It has gained the unique distinction of receiving accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), making it the 100th School in the world to achieve the ‘triple crown’ of accreditations from AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Accreditation from AMBA represents the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and though leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.

About Emeritus

Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in

Media Contact Details

Ambika TM, Adfactors PR, ambika.tm@adfactorspr.com, +91-9920676627; Ankiit Khemka, Adfactors PR, ankiit.khemka@adfactorspr.com, +91-8652550002

