ISB Executive Education Launches Chief Digital Officer Programme with Emeritus

ISB Executive Education has announced the launch of the Chief Digital Officer Programme with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations. This is the first Chief Digital Officer programme by any Indian school. The 9-month online programme aims to enable leaders to transition from tactical or functional roles to building entirely new businesses and take strategic initiatives.The programme has been launched owing to the rising demand for the role of Chief Digital Officers. as Indian organizations adopt digital transformation. According to TRAI report as on 12th May 2022, India has more than 114 crore internet users and has one of the largest customer bases of 4G. The Indian industrial IoT market size is projected to grow at a rate of 15.5% as per Messe München’s report which clearly demonstrates India's debut into large-scale digital transformation. The role of a Chief Digital Officer becomes extremely crucial with rapid digitalization.Taught by distinguished ISB faculty, the programme in collaboration with Emeritus enables professionals to become adept to the changing business needs of the digital world. The programme is ideal for senior-level professionals with over 18+ years of work experience who are leading the digital transformation initiatives at their organisations. The programme is also suited for change makers, looking to build high performance digital transformation teams who can facilitate quick adoption of innovative digital technologies across the organisation.Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Due to recent developments, digital transformation has become essential with businesses adapting digital tools to revamp their businesses. The post COVID world has seen complete transformation in the way businesses operate. The Chief Digital Officer programme would help professionals upskill themselves to keep pace with the increasing business demands and lead digital transformation initiatives in their organizations.” The programme starts on December 29, 2022, and has a fee of INR 6,00,000 + GST. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details.On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISB Executive Education and gain the ISB Executive Alumni Status.

About Indian School of Business Executive Education ISB evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. Ranked #1 in Research in India, ISB anticipated the leadership needs of the emerging economies. The rapidly changing tides of the business environment, especially in the context of emerging economies, require leaders today, and in the future, to be equipped with leading-edge levers to sail through them. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.About EmeritusEmeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in.

