ISB Launches I-Venture Immersive ivi Programme for Grassroot Entrepreneurs; No Degree, CAT, GMAT, GRE Needed

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched a unique programme tailored for upcoming and promising entrepreneurs, called I-Venture Immersive or 'ivi'. Administered by the school’s entrepreneurship arm, I-Venture@ISB, the programme encourages keen innovators from across the country to pursue their passion with or without any formal educational qualification beyond Class 12.



The first round of admission for ‘ivi’ is now underway, for the founding cohort starting in October. The six-month immersive experience – billed as ‘more than an incubator, more than a school’ – will be conducted full-time on the Hyderabad campus of ISB. Designed to provide budding entrepreneurs with transformative support, ‘ivi’ will also provide funding support for promising cohort members to bring their innovative ideas to life.



The programme is designed to cater to a diverse group of aspiring innovators, including recent graduates eager to launch disruptive startups; tech professionals seeking to infuse entrepreneurial thinking into their careers; and next-generation family business owners who are eager to launch ventures beyond their legacies.



It will also welcome women entrepreneurs navigating unique challenges in the competitive market and armed forces veterans looking to apply their leadership skills to entrepreneurial pursuits.



Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director, I-Venture@ISB, explained, “Through ‘ivi’, ISB will foster a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, attracts investment, and empowers visionary leaders, all crucial elements for unlocking India's entrepreneurial potential. Our pursuit is to empower individuals from all walks of life to follow their entrepreneurial aspirations, and we are focused beyond the usual big cities, with an inclusive focus on all tiers and towns.”



The application and selection process will involve the candidate uploading videos explaining their motivations – a method of selection that is not bound to grades and marks.



In its delivery, the ‘ivi’ programme emphasises problem-solving through innovative methods, including AI, machine learning, and data analysis. Additionally, students will acquire proficiency in accounting skills. The marketing segment will focus on branding, customer-centricity, and go-to-market strategies. Further, the ‘ivi’ curriculum will pivot towards Lean Startup entrepreneurship and Design Thinking principles. Finance fundamentals for personal and corporate finance, negotiation enhancement, and supply chain management, are among the other subjects covered, using an immersive experience and hands-on training methods.



Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture@ISB, added, "By removing traditional barriers to entry and providing substantial support, we are not just shaping businesses; we are shaping a more inclusive and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. 'ivi’ realises our commitment to making entrepreneurship accessible to all."



The ‘ivi’ fees will include on-campus lodging, with several scholarships available. Applications for the first cohort are open now at www.isb.edu/ivi.

About the Indian School of Business (ISB)



The Indian School of Business (ISB) is India’s highest-ranked business school and ranks in the top league of business schools in several rankings globally. A vibrant pool of research-oriented resident faculty, robust academic partnerships, a thriving alumni network, the backing of an influential board, and guidance of the industry’s thought leadership have enabled ISB to fast emerge and consolidate itself as a premier global business school in emerging markets.



About the I-Venture@ISB



I-Venture@ISB is the entrepreneurship arm of the Indian School of Business, bringing together all the pillars of entrepreneurship at ISB under one roof with an aim to foster entrepreneurship and nurture startups, providing start-to-scale support to ensure startups reach the market and grow.

