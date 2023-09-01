ISBF Orientation Event welcomes Mr. Devansh Jain of Inox GFL Group

India, September 1, 2023: The orientation event of ISBF that was organised on August 28th, 2023 was graced by Mr. Devansh Jain, Executive Director of Inox GFL Group. A noted member of the advisory board and a distinguished guest of honour, Mr. Jain's participation not only elevated the significance of the event but also established a tone of positivity and encouragement for the incoming batch of students. Mr. Jain’s thoughtful talk, combined with his academic excellence and expertise in business not only encouraged the students to actively partake in building a comprehensive environment for their upcoming educational journey but also embark on an all-transformative personal development with ISBF.

The orientation kicked off with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the interactive ice-breaking session organised by the students, designed to foster camaraderie among the incoming batch along with acquainting them with ISBF's ethos and academic offerings. A milieu fostering open dialogues and impactful networking was established. Fun and frolic filled the air as students enjoyed the lively conversations. A standout moment was the unveiling of ISBF's motive, a symbolic representation of the institution's dedication to growth and excellence.

Dr. Amit Gupta, Chairman of ISBF and JIMS, extended a cordial welcome to the incoming students, emphasising on the expectations and the transformative journey that awaits in the following academic year. Tapping into his years of expertise and a legacy of being a part of an esteemed educational organisation, he shared perspectives and urged students to represent the principles of excellence and inclusiveness that define ISBF's teaching method and are the pillars of success for the students.

The event also marked impressive music and dance performances by talented ISBF students enriching the atmosphere with the showcasing of the institute's dedication to nurturing well-rounded talents and creative abilities, thus aligning perfectly with their educational focus on multi-faceted development and all-round personality development.

Founded in 2006 and located in the very midst of the hustle of the city of Delhi, ISBF is a respected Teaching Centre associated with the University of London that provides courses in Economics, Management, and Finance, offering students a unique opportunity to follow a curriculum aligned with LSE and earn a University of London degree, all in India.

Leading ISBF is its current director, Ms. Arushi Bakshi. With her experience at Zomato and TikTok and boasting an academic journey at the prestigious London Business School, Ms. Bakshi has successfully passed on her expertise and knowledge to the institution, thus creating an environment of rigorous growth within the new batch and the existing students.

ISBF is affiliated with the Mountbatten Institute, thus ensuring career opportunities and academic propositions in pivotal locales overseas, namely London and New York. Further augmenting the students' experiences are avenues like second-year transfers to LSE, commendations for academic accomplishments, and grants for participation in LSE's Summer School, all synergistically contributing to comprehensive development.

With a clear vision of creating leaders of tomorrow and a mission to provide the best in global education while within India, ISBF is set to be the next big name in the realm of educational institutions and create a long-lasting mark in the educational sector in the country.

For more information, please visit ISBF's official website: https://isbf.edu.in/

