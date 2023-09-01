Ishaara and 'Eight': A Culinary Extravaganza Redefining Lucknow's Dining Scene

Lucknow, August 26, 2023 - The gastronomic landscape of Lucknow is in the midst of a profound transformation, thanks to two remarkable restaurants that offer unique and captivating culinary experiences. Ishaara, a renowned establishment located within Phoenix Palassio Lucknow, is revolutionizing traditional dining norms by placing an unwavering focus on the quality of food and service, effectively rendering words superfluous. In tandem, 'Eight,' a novel culinary venture introduced by Bellona Hospitality, a division of Phoenix Mills Ltd., promises an opulent dining affair that harmoniously blends tradition, innovation, and luxury. This article delves into these two extraordinary dining destinations, each exemplifying an unyielding commitment to culinary excellence.

Ishaara: A Silent Ode to Excellence

Ishaara ingeniously combines the universal language of food with an innovative approach of employing differently-abled individuals.

Founded by the visionary Prashant Issar, Ishaara ingeniously combines the universal language of food with an innovative approach of employing differently-abled individuals. This pioneering concept has resulted in a dining experience that is not only exceptional in terms of cuisine but also profoundly inclusive, celebrating the talents of those with speech and hearing impairments, chosen for their remarkable hospitality skills.

At Ishaara, the entire team takes immense pride in their roles, turning dining into an enlightening and emotional journey, far beyond the realms of mere enjoyment. It serves as a testament to the belief that exceptional service can be effectively conveyed through actions, gestures, and emotions, transcending the limitations of verbal communication.

Mr. Sanjeev Sarin, Senior Centre Director at Phoenix Mills Ltd, expressed, "Ishaara is a celebration of food, people, and the art of communication in its various forms. The multi-sensory experience and the stories told through each dish and staff gesture make it a truly exceptional and meaningful dining destination.”

The restaurant's menu is a symphony of traditional Indian flavors and contemporary culinary techniques. From tantalizing appetizers like Water Chestnut and Sweetcorn Tikki to signature dishes such as Ishaara Butter Chicken and Raw Jackfruit Roganjosh, every dish pays homage to the diversity and richness of Indian cuisine.

The commitment to detail extends to the restaurant's interior design and logo, illustrating a dedication to offering guests a comprehensive and immersive experience. Ishaara invites patrons to savor culinary excellence where each dish and gesture tells a story, making it an unparalleled dining destination in Lucknow.

'Eight': An Extravagant Culinary Odyssey

Sanjeev Sarin, Senior Centre Director at Phoenix Mills Ltd. and Prashant Issar, Founder, Eight

Bellona Hospitality proudly presents 'Eight' at Phoenix Palassio Lucknow, following its triumphant debut at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. 'Eight' promises an unparalleled dining experience that artfully weaves together tradition, innovation, and luxury, with a spotlight on authentic Oriental cuisine enhanced by contemporary twists and premium ingredients.

The centerpiece of 'Eight' is its sushi bar, an alluring visual spectacle that offers an interactive dimension as guests witness the artful creation of their sushi selections.

The restaurant's diverse menu draws inspiration from the culinary traditions of Canton, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan, weaving together forgotten regional Chinese delicacies, timeless favorites, and innovative creations. This culinary selection reflects a sincere dedication to providing a holistic and enriching dining experience.

Sanjeev Sarin, Senior Centre Director at Phoenix Mills Ltd., shared, "Having established an unparalleled shopping heaven, Phoenix Palassio is poised to redefine dining in Lucknow. Through 'Eight,' we introduce an exclusive encounter, coupling a meticulously curated culinary selection with an ambiance of sheer opulence.”

Complementing the cuisine are meticulously crafted beverages and signature cocktails, along with a delightful selection of signature desserts from the forthcoming patisserie, adding an element of sophistication to the overall dining affair.

In conclusion, Ishaara and 'Eight' are two enchanting culinary destinations where patrons embark on gastronomic journeys like no other. Ishaara redefines the dining experience through inclusivity and the power of non-verbal communication, while 'Eight' offers a luxurious and opulent experience that pays homage to the rich culinary traditions of the Orient while embracing modern gastronomic trends and creativity. Together, these establishments epitomize the ever-evolving and diverse culinary tapestry of Lucknow.

