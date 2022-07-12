Israeli Technology makes an Impact in the Indian Piping Industry!

Huliot Pipes has been growing two-fold in the last few years standing tall among the Titans of the Piping industry being the Leader in Technology, Innovation & becoming the #1 Brand in Green Pipes!

Highlights of Huliot Pipes are that they last for 50 years with a 10-year guarantee. They are leak-proof, light-weight, easy to install and even recyclable.

Miki Kedem, CEO of Huliot Pipes says, "In the last 8 years, we have expanded our footprint in India to 12 states & 30 cities. We have now entered the retail segment with a wide range of 70+ products. The B2C market is seeing tremendous growth as more and more consumers are under the need to invest in sustainable products with the latest technology. We plan to expand to 2500 retail stores across India!"

The strategy to curate a customised product range only for the Indian market worked well with SMARTLOCK, ZENWELD & REDFIRE PPR which are technologically far superior products and have easy-to-install locking and induction systems. These ultimately save time, are cost-effective and there is no corrosion or choking of the pipes. What's more, these can be used in extreme angles for drainage & water supply.

The focus of the brand was to capture the affordable housing sector which is the emerging market in the real estate sector. After research conducted on the Indian Real Estate market, Huliot Pipes focused on Ahmedabad, Pune, Ludhiana, Indore, Guwahati, Siliguri and Chandigarh where the direct consumer makes a choice on the brands to be installed in their new home as they do not want to compromise on quality. The homes are larger and the margins are better.

Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are our Premium markets where the most reputed real estate.

Our Vadodara factory has equipment from across the world, technology from Israel, the best raw materials used, and large warehousing facilities with highly trained skilled technicians. Soon we plan to export our products to UAE & SAARC nations too.

In partnership with IPSC - Indian Plumbing Skill Council, we have trained young plumbers across 9 states. Thousands have benefited from this program as they get jobs at reputed companies and better pay.

The Huliot India Growth story is a team effort with some of the best talents from India that understand the Indian Piping & Drainage market. To top it, we have the best HR policies and highest employee retention in our piping industry as well!

Huliot Group is a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced flow systems for commercial and residential buildings. The company offers a broadly comprehensive portfolio of sanitary system solutions that address the full lifecycle of water flow – from the water supply, to wastewater, and infrastructure.

With patented technology and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques, Huliot Group offers innovative products that are available in each of the standard size and diameter options, and which deliver the highest standards of quality and reliability.

The group is headquartered in Israel, and with its five global manufacturing and commercial subsidiaries, it serves an extensive customer base that spans over 30 countries worldwide.

With a robust legacy of over 70 years in piping domain expertise, Huliot Group brings a profound commitment to always delivering service excellence and customer satisfaction. The Indian operation started in 2014 in Baroda under the leadership of Miki Kedem – CEO India of Huliot Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd. The product portfolio in India has Polypropylene pipes for Drainage – HTPRO and ULTRASILENT, PERT – AL– PERT and PPR Green pipes for Water Supply, REDFIRE PPR for fire and CLEARBLACK STP for sewage treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.