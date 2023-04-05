Issa Shamma, one of the youngest & most successful entrepreneurs in Lebanon

New Delhi (India), April 5: Entrepreneurs aren’t those who label themselves; true entrepreneurs are those who are labelled by others, which in turn view the accomplishments and success achieved by the former. Hence, being known as an entrepreneur is a huge triumph nowadays, especially with the huge rise of those who are trying to grow themselves in the market. Issa Shamma—this name isn’t weird anymore for anyone even slightly familiar with the world of digital marketing and entrepreneurship. Issa Shamma is one of the youngest and leading entrepreneurs in Lebanon.

Unfortunately, success nowadays is measured by the amount of money earned after a business deal or by the strong relationships that help a businessman achieve things and tasks easily. But indeed, the true meaning of success shines from within through hard work, ambition, self-reliance, and confidence. Those whose success is related to currency and humans are not really successful. Hence they are never labelled as "entrepreneurs."

With the huge rise of entrepreneurs globally, only a few of them were able to turn the tables on others with their intelligence, vast knowledge, and tactics. When talking about entrepreneurs, Issa Shamma’s name must be mentioned blindly.

Issa Shamma is a 24-year-old Lebanese entrepreneur and digital marketer who started doing his thing with the rise of the Coronavirus. Quarantine was the shot of Issa, who was fascinated with the world of digital marketing. In no time, Issa Shamma was able to catch the attention of thousands of followers and clients, who were really thrilled with his outstanding and breathtaking content. What was amazing the most, according to the people, was his vast knowledge and intelligence, yet he is still in his 20s.

Besides, Issa Shamma is the CEO and founder of Daemedia, a social media agency based in Lebanon. Daemedia was founded in 2018 by Issa Shamma from zero, reaching a large number of clients and increasing the profits of his company. This digital marketing company specializes in marketing brands, among many other things.

Daemedia is considered Issa’s first step in Lebanon, and he is willing that he will grow it in the future and open more branches to make the company bigger inside and outside of Lebanon.

Issa’s dream for the future is to grow and let his name shine more outside the Middle East, along with opening new branches for his own company. He wants to show the whole world that he never stops to dream or calming down.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.