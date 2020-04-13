It’s time to nominate your Lockdown Warrior

brand-stories

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:35 IST

The COVID-19 crisis has made sure that entire countries go into lockdown, with people shielding themselves at home in order to stay safe. However, not everyone has that luxury. While medical professionals are tending to mounting cases of the novel coronavirus, the police are making sure that social distancing is maintained. Municipality workers are going about their daily duties in the face of the pandemic. The time is also hard for stray animals, the elderly, people with mental health issues and so on.

In such a scenario, every person can make an impact. Whether it’s tending to the dogs in our neighbourhoods or sharing a meal or two with the local security guards, there are many ways in which we can make this lockdown less stressful than what it is. And thankfully, there are people amid us who are already taking such heartfelt initiatives. They are, in the truest sense of the word, our ‘lockdown warriors’.

The least we can do is salute their efforts and applaud them for their actions. Their stories can help us all feel inspired and extend our support to those who need it the most.

Do you have a #LockdownWarrior in mind who needs a shout out? Click here to tell us his/her story.

We will be featuring selected nominations on hindustantimes.com. Let’s come together to celebrate individuals who have turned the pandemic into a portrayal of human love and compassion.