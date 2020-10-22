It’s time to raise a toast to the festive season!

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:35 IST

It’s been a long lockdown period, and we can’t wait to step out again to do all that we want. And, with the festive season knocking at our doors, we are even more excited to celebrate with our close friends and family, dine at our favourite places, shop at malls, and enjoy movies once again.

Yes, the list is long and our excitement is at its peak. So, how about celebrating this period with something extraordinary? After all, we’ve all waited for six months to get to the unlock phase! It’s time to make the best memories in 2020 and beyond.

Unlock celebrations

Trust India’s largest luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz, to always make special moments even more worthwhile, and this time around, it has got us news that makes us jump with joy. The company has launched a unique campaign called ‘Unlock Celebrations with Mercedes-Benz’, which inspires us to unlock celebration and life yet again. October is one of the most exciting months of the year, and kick-starts the festive fervour. Since we’ve all stayed indoors for months together, this time has infused us with even more zeal, and what’s better than celebrating with our favourite luxury car maker? After all, who understands customer sentiments better than them?

And how, you may ask? By offering a range of ownership solutions with 40% lower EMIs and a host of other benefits, so that you can make this festive season the best ever! You can enjoy the ride without worrying about paying all the money upfront, go for easy and flexible instalments, and get the car of your dreams without any hassle. The campaign will last till the end of the festive season.

It’s time to fulfill your dreams

You can now own a Merc at up to 40% lower EMIs. Yes, it’s true! The C-Class starts at Rs 39,999

Mercedes-Benz, with the exemplary products and the innovative ownership solutions, is all set to make your biggest dreams come true this festive season. You can now own a Merc at up to 40% lower EMIs. Yes, it’s true! The C-Class starts at Rs 39,999, GLC at Rs 44,444, and E-Class at Rs 49,999, so just pick your loan tenure (12 months to four years), and get additional benefits too -- complimentary first-year insurance, maintenance, assured buy-back, extended warranty, easy upgrades, and guaranteed future value of your car (ROI of 7.99%).

And, if you thought that was all, then listen up! Once your EMI tenure comes to an end, you have the option to upgrade your Merc to a new one, and up to three new Mercs in a span of six years.

The promise of legacy

The Mercedes-Benz GLC will be available at an EMI of Rs 44,444

Customers have always been at the centre of all of Mercedes-Benz’s offerings and this time, too, it has tried to understand and fulfill the aspirations of consumers. For generations now, Merc has always been trusted for its top-notch engineering, innovative technologies, and safety benchmarks, among others.

In fact, for Mercedes-Benz, a car is ‘more than just a means of transport’—it is space where we spend a lot of time. In keeping with this, the vehicles are fitted with Fit and Healthy features. For instance, for a peaceful driving experience, the cars are designed to ensure minimum sound penetration in the cabin,

For that extra level of comfort inside the car, Mercedes-Benz provides a technology called THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control. This helps control temperature, airflow, and air distribution in multiple climate zones. You can also create a personalized environment using any of the 64 ambient lights! There are many such features that help promote the well-being of the occupants.

Further, every car comes with an intelligently-networked and 24/7 safety and assistance systems. And if you have any queries in mind, fret not, because assistance is just a call away. It’s as simple as pressing the ‘Me call’ button, an iCall or Wrench button in the car.

That’s not all - the Mercedes Me Connect App offers a host of other benefits. It can give you all the information regarding real-time car analytics and even traffic updates. And if you’ve parked your car in a small parking lot, and are unable to locate it, trust the Vehicle Finder to help you out.

So many reasons to love your Merc, isn’t it?

The last word

The ‘Unlock with Mercedes-Benz’ campaign is all about reviving old memories and creating new ones! It’s the time to get together, let your hair down, do all that you missed out on in the last few months, and keep adding to your bucket list. Make this holiday season the best ever!

We are super excited—are you?