It was love at first sight with my #OPPOF15

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:20 IST

Who doesn’t love a sleek smartphone with brilliant features, right? I had been thinking of buying a new phone for a while, but nothing really made the cut. I recently heard about the OPPO F15 - the most stylish phone of 2020, and I knew I had to get this one. I have always been impressed with the features offered by the OPPO F series and the OPPO F15 promises to be bigger and better!

It boasts an ultra-lightweight design, quad camera setup, an advanced fingerprint sensor, and much more. Let’s find out if the hype is worth it!

Picture perfect

As soon as I unboxed the phone, I decided to try its powerful 48MP AI Quad Cam and Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Lens. It was a cold, foggy morning, but nothing could stop me from going for a stroll downstairs with my OPPO F15.

I was blown away by the quality of pictures - the colours were perfect, and the clarity excellent!

The OPPO F15 also comes with a 119° Ultra Wide Angle with Distortion Correction. So, capturing pictures of a large group is easier than ever! When in an Ultra Wide Angle mode, the 3-8m Macro w/ Autofocus allows the OPPO F15 to directly autofocus at a distance as close as 3 centimeters.

Oh, and did I tell you that its anti-shake feature is super amazing? By combining both EIS software and gyroscope hardware-based anti-shake technology, shooting videos on the OPPO F15 under shaky conditions is no difficult task. I took some time walking around my neighbourhood and shooting videos, and these videos were not shaky at all!

If you are someone like me who loves stepping out at night, then the Night Portrait Mode feature will never let you miss out on capturing memories after dark! It is further enhanced under specific scenarios such as dark streets, restaurants, parks - I tried it for myself.

I went to my favourite cafe, Madison and Pike, late evening to meet a friend. The cafe was dimly lit, but thanks to my OPPO F15, the pictures came out happy and bright.

That’s not all - I love documenting pictures of food on social media, and this phone made sure I got the best shots. The images of the Eggs Benedict and Cappuccino look drool-worthy!

My friend Aakanksha and I also managed to sneak in some selfies - the results were too good.

In addition, the OPPO F15 has an AI Video Beautification feature that applies to both front and back cameras. Based on the customised analysis of every face, beautification adjustments are applied to optimise facial details. Gender and age detection also enhances the pictures, which is a big reason why the selfies are also so flawless!

My friend was equally impressed with the phone and is planning to get one soon. “What a phone! It’s so lightweight and brilliant - I absolutely love the amazing camera. Looking at its stunning quality, I plan on buying this too,” she said.

What’s on display, you ask?

The moment you look at the phone, you can’t stop swooning at its beauty. I bought the Lightening Black variant that is edgy and stunning, and it’s so light that you can hold it in one hand. It is only 7.9mm thin and 172g in weight, and can easily slide into your pockets without any hassle. The back cover has a laser light reflection quality and looks great!

The display is eye-catching - the OPPO F15 comes with an AMOLED panel with a Full-HD+ (2400x1080) resolution and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. It is adequately bright and is legible even under sunlight. The colours are good and one can see the sharpness of icons and text amply. What’s more, it comes with an Eye Protection Certification by TÜV Rheinland that helps reduce eye fatigue.

Power-packed performance

Among the new features, the OPPO F15 unlocks in just 0.32 seconds- thanks to the In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 that has been much talked about and for good reason! This not only enables super-quick phone unlocking, but also increases security through hardware-based anti-forging technology.

What else?

This time around, The Smart Assistant home screen is separated into information, quick functions, smart services, and favourite services. Each card is displayed in corresponding regions for a minimalistic interface, and it’s just perfect.

After doing so much with my phone all day, the battery didn’t drain out – now, that’s something that is really important for me! The battery packs in a massive 4000 mAh, and also comes with the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

The verdict

The phone scores full marks for its super lightweight design, excellent camera, power-packed battery and seamless performance! The experience of using the device made me feel really happy about my F15 purchase. What’s more, these brilliant features are available at an affordable price of INR 19, 990. You can also avail whopping discounts such as 10% cash back on EMI offers on purchase through HDFC credit card/debit card and 5% on ICICI or Yes Bank credit card/debit card, and zero down payment options available with Bajaj Finserv. Reliance Jio is also offering 100% additional data.

The first sale starts from January 24th and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. It’s time to #FlauntItYourWay this 2020, just like I have!