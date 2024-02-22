Italian Artistry Meets Nature’s Elegance – Stonelam

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Italy, renowned for its rich history, spellbinding architecture, and stunning landscapes, has long captivated the imagination with its timeless charm. From the romantic canals of Venice to the ancient ruins of Rome, Italy beckons travellers with its unparalleled beauty and cultural heritage.



Stonelam, a leading provider of porcelain slabs originating from Italy, encapsulate all the unique features of this beautiful country. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and backed by an impressive 25-year warranty, the slabs represent a fusion of enduring quality and timeless beauty that resonate deeply with the architectural and design ethos of Italy.



These porcelain slabs are weather proof, and effortlessly blend classic elegance with modern functionality, mirroring the sophistication and refinement of Italian design. Talking from the safety point of view, they are fire resistant and extremely light weight adding very less to the dead load of any building thus increasing its longevity.



Mr Sandeep Bagade, CEO of Stonelam commented, “We take great pride in being the preferred choice, offering a product that not only adheres to International standards but also enhances the magnificence of nature with unparalleled Italian craftsmanship. Our achievements stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, innovative problem-solving, and a captivating product value proposition. Moreover, our extensive service network spans over 200 cities, bolstered by experience centers in 31 locations nationwide. Supported by a robust supply chain with strategically positioned warehouses in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, we maintain ready stocks exceeding 1,00,000 sq. mtr at any point of time.”



Stonelam's resilience is rooted in its proficient technical team, operating across four zones, and a network of over 100 skilled fabricators. Stonelam has delivered over 1000 projects across India that include Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, Commercial, epitomizing the essence of Italian excellence.



Mr Matteo Messori, Sales Director (Middle East & Asia Pacific) of Laminam commented, “We have had an exciting journey of 9 years with Stonelam. Our partnership represents a union of innovation and craftsmanship. Laminam's expertise in porcelain surfaces perfectly complements Stonelam's commitment to quality and design excellence. Together, we aim to redefine the possibilities of architectural surfacing, offering our customers unparalleled solutions that seamlessly blend beauty, durability, and functionality."



"Stonelam porcelain slabs capture the rich artistic heritage and natural beauty of Italy," said Mr Sushant Pathak, CMO of Stonex Group. "They are not just a testament to the enduring legacy of Italian craftsmanship but also offer many functional benefits of both style and longevity to any architectural project. Whether gracing the facades of buildings or enhancing the floors of a home, Stonelam slabs infuse spaces with a sense of sophistication and refinement."



He added, “Stonelam porcelain slabs are stain resistant so making almost maintenance free for years! With a host of mesmerising shades available, they capture the sleek urban loft aesthetic synonymous with Italian craftsmanship."



Stonelam’s porcelain slabs are designed to meet the highest standards of durability and aesthetic appeal. Whether used in residential or commercial spaces, these slabs stand as a symbol of quality and elegance, embodying the essence of Italian design.



About Stonelam

Stonelam is a leading provider of porcelain slabs inspired by the timeless beauty and artistic heritage of Italy. Backed by an impressive 25-year warranty, Stonelam slabs represent a fusion of enduring quality and classic elegance, designed to elevate any architectural project.



For more information about Stonelam and its range of porcelain slabs, please visit https://www.stonelam.com/.