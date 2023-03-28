Italian Colony brings affordable Italian fashion to India with the launch of its online store

New Delhi, India, March 28, 2023: Italian Colony, a company dedicated to offering exquisite Italian clothing to the Indian market, is proud to announce the launch of its online store. With a focus on providing fashionable men's clothing at reasonable prices, Italian Colony is committed to bringing the opulent elegance of Italian fashion to customers in India.

Over the last two decades, the internet has witnessed a significant surge in accessibility, drawing in millions of people to online platforms. The future prospects for eCommerce growth in India are immensely promising, and the rising usage of smartphones is expected to fuel this trend even further.

Personal style is quite distinctive, with people leaning towards different levels of comfort and fashion. However, when it comes to apparel, Italy is distinguished for its opulent designs and craftsmanship. Such a level of elegance is now readily accessible through Italian Colony.

Mr. Chintan Mehta, CEO & Founder of Italian Colony, said, "After operating a B2B men's clothing business for over ten years, we noticed that men are drawn to high-quality apparel that features the latest fashion at affordable costs. We decided to start an online business to increase our reach because B2B has its own limitations. With Italian Colony, we want to offer a large selection of men's apparel at affordable prices."

The launch of Italian Colony's online store comes at a time when the e-commerce industry in India is expected to expand and reach a market size of US$ 188 billion by 2025 as per innoraft.com. Italian Colony is poised to tap into this growth and meet the increasing demand for affordable, high-quality men's clothing in the Indian market.

The online store currently offers a range of men's pants, including joggers, cargos, jeans, and trousers. Italian Colony plans to add more categories in the future and become a one-stop shop for men's fashion in India. Customers can find exquisite Italian designs, flawless tailoring, and lavish details at affordable prices.

Italian Colony plans to further expand its footprint by connecting with other e-commerce platforms to enable customers to purchase their favourite Italian-style men's apparel from anywhere in the world conveniently.

To shop Italian-style men's apparel, please visit: www.italiancolony.com

