Italian Screens 2023 Triumphs: Cinematic Excellence in New Delhi & Mumbai

The Italian Screens - New Italian Cinema Goes Abroad event marked a triumphant return in 2023, captivating audiences in New Delhi and Mumbai from December 8th to 10th. Renowned for its dedication to showcasing Italy's cinematic excellence globally, the event, curated by Roberto Stabile, Head of the Special Projects Office for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture at Cinecittà, presented a mesmerising array of six acclaimed Italian films across PVR cinemas.

This collaborative effort, spearheaded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Academy of Italian Cinema – David di Donatello Awards, was organized in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai.

The event showcased a curated collection of six top-tier Italian films, each crafted by acclaimed directors. This diverse cinematic experience offered a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of contemporary Italian cinema. The featured films included:

1. Nostalgia by Mario Martone (Cannes Film Festival)

2. Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Venice Film Festival)

3. The First Day of My Life by Paolo Genovese (director of Perfect Strangers)

4. 8 Mountains by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (Cannes Film Festival)

5. Settembre by Giulia Steigerwal (winner of two David di Donatello Awards)

6. Burning Hearts by Pippo Mezzapesa (Venice Film Festival)

The event successfully captivated film enthusiasts, critics, and the general public, delivering an enthralling experience that brought the essence of Italian cinema vividly to the vibrant city of Mumbai.

As Head of International Affairs, how do you see events like the Italian Screens Film Festival contributing to global cinema awareness?

These events are crucial. For the first time, we have joined forces with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Culture. Together, we are not only promoting culture but also encouraging the production of new Italian movies. We are presenting these films to local distributors, and the Italian government provides financial support to those who purchase them.

Being someone leading this initiative into a successful achievement by Italian Cinema, what are the challenges or the process like?

In our second edition, held in August, our goal was to bring Italian movies to the Indian audience and foster collaboration. We aim to increase cooperation through co-productions between Italy and India. Additionally, we plan to facilitate a meeting between producers from both countries during the next edition.

What are some of the challenges that you faced pulling off the first edition and now the second edition?

We are striving to enhance cooperation between the two countries, understanding the significant economic and cultural ties between Italy and India. We organised a focus on India at the Venice Film Festival a few years ago, demonstrating our commitment to cultural exchange.

This weekend there were 6 movies that have been featured. Can you tell us how this is decided, which movies will be showcased over here?

The project, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, involves the Italian Academy of Cinema. They manage premieres of major events like the Italian Oscar Awards. A committee, including local distributors, producers, and film critics, selects the best Italian movies from the past year.

What are your thoughts on Indian cinema and Bollywood?

Indian cinema, especially Bollywood, along with Hollywood, represents one of the world's largest film industries. We aim to collaborate and respect the Indian market. By working together and fostering cooperation between Italian and Indian producers, we believe we can create significant projects beyond visual content, bridging the gap between Bollywood and Italian cinema.

