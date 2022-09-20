ITC Ltd’s Candyman Fantastik Chocobar XL achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™

ITC’s Candyman Fantastik Chocobar XL created history by founding the longest line of chocolate bars with the assistance of children from Light of Life Trust.

Celebrating the event, Candyman Fantastik Chocobar XL achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for creating the Longest Line of Chocolate Bars crafted using 5130 Fantastik Chocobar XL bars. Co-created in assistance with school children from Light of Life Trust, the greeting card was an outsized but a simple heart-warming gesture by the kids.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for Longest Line of Chocolate Bars is a manifestation of the brand’s core tenet of bringing an Xtra Large Delight in everything. The activity was conceptualised to showcase the larger-than-life delight of the chocolate. The record was achieved within 4 to 6 hours with the help of 30 volunteers along with children from Light of Life Trust who dedicatedly assisted in creating the longest line of chocolate bars. Upon the conclusion of the activity, the Fantastik XL Chocobars used in the making of the line were distributed among the children from Light of Life Trust.

Commenting on this launch and this initiative, Anuj Rustagi – Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionary, Foods Division, ITC Ltd, said, “Fantastik has always stood by its proposition of providing XL happiness and delight to its consumers. What better way than crafting a massive sized chocolate line making it into World’s longest line of chocolate bars. We are really pleased to have set a new benchmark with this achievement. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for Longest Line of Chocolate Bars is our humble effort in showcasing our core brand ethos.”

“Further, with this, Fantastik Chocobar XL marks the entry of ITC into the value priced segment of chocolates category. Through our expertise in making fine chocolates, we can deliver an XL sized product even in these tough times and offer superior taste at Rs. 5 & Rs. 10” he added.

With a path-breaking record in its armour, the brand is optimistic that consumers will love the all new Candyman Fantastik Chocobar XL. The newly relaunched product is available across general stores and retail outlets in the country and on ITC’s own D2C delivery platform https://itcstore.in/pages/candyman-fantastik. You may also avail these chocolates with exciting offers on Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Blinkit.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.