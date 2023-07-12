ITM Skills University introduces an Executive MBA - The Ultimate Game Changer

India, July 12, 2023: Continuing the Skill India Vision, ITM Skills University intends to prepare working professionals for the Future, and has come forward with a Unique program - The Executive MBA with skill-based specializations. What makes this 2-year hybrid program stand out is the Curriculum and Innovative Pedagogy tailored to suit the action-oriented faces with an intent to build thought leaders & great problem solvers. It also drifts professionals away from rote learning to hands-on learning.

Thoughts from the Desk of Program Flagbearer & Dean, Institute for Management Skills Studies, Dr.Lakshmi Mohan:

ISU's Executive MBA is exemplary! It empowers professionals to enhance their leadership understanding with the four "I"-

1) Insight- developing an understanding of the latest trends and building the capacity to make the right decisions.

2) Inspiration – drawing strength to be the best, building qualities of creativity, innovation, listening, empathy, articulation, and many more.

3) Idealised influence- transform into Leaders who can influence people.

4) Individual strength- Growth inside fuels growth outside, leading to a power-packed "You".

ITM Skills University introduces an Executive MBA

Words will not suffice to describe the transformational journey that the executives will experience with project-based and reflective journaling. All this is tested, researched, & curated into the Premium Executive MBA offered by ITM Skills University (ISU) for working professionals who want to make a difference in the corporate universe!

Our Vision: Shaping the Future

The Aim to expose students to multi-disciplines & encourages them to think outside the box, developing them into great problem solvers.

To Build a culture of open-mindedness and open heart among them

To Align individual and collective goals - aiming towards cohesiveness

To Design customized learning experiences through dialogue-based coaching circles and

To Create a holding space to open up to our highest potential and become instruments for awareness-based systems change.

Imagine studying for a Master's degree that is the need of the hour, multi-disciplinary and futuristic; most importantly, it is recognized by the industry experts who shall be your mentors during the program. ISU's Executive MBA Program opens the route to reskill and reboot your leadership capabilities and enhances your skills with our Action-oriented teaching methodology. The program specializations are designed thoughtfully, considering the emerging industries of today's era.

One of the distinguishing features of ITM Skills University's Executive MBA program is the pedagogy powered by Industry Research - the 3S Framework, a learning approach that integrates concepts of Self, Social and Sustainability, the Start-up Garage ( Yatra Concept), the Theory U Tool of Leadership Lab, and Systems Thinking + Business Dynamics. The lectures imparted in our program are through inquiry-based dialogue instead of a traditional monologue. The best part of the program is that there is no traditional exam, but CDE is carried out through the program, making it achieve its full potential by the end of it. Another exclusive feature is our faculty and the masterclasses by industry veterans.

Know More About Our Unique Deliverables

Start-up Garage ( Yatra Concept ) :

The Start-Up Garage course will equip students with the ideas and skills needed to build business ventures of the future. The course delivery will blend in-class sessions; and experiential learning, comprising a Startup Yatra for students to explore various maker spaces/start-up ecosystems. In addition, they will also have an opportunity to present their business concepts in the form of digital or physical prototypes to their cohort (just like Shark Tank) and get feedback from experts.

Systems Thinking (A Paradigm Shift Approach):

It's a mindset shifting from a narrow view to a wide / broader view/ balcony view-Looking at the bigger picture. Traditional, linear business thinking won't solve social and environmental issues. It helps in framing complex problems, which are often misdiagnosed when using linear thinking.

Many thought leaders see systems thinking as one of the most crucial management skills of the 21st century. This introductory module gives a hands-on approach to problem-solving and decision-making by using tools of reflection, inquiry, feedback loops etc., to see the bigger picture.

Leadership Lab ( Theory-U Tool ):

The Leadership System is a very unique tool used in our program. It provides an experiential component to the business curriculum, where students go through simulations designed to create the urgency and ambiguity that frequently accompanies real-life leadership challenges.

Theory U is a framework and social methodology integrating systems thinking leadership, and organizational learning. Theory U is about change. When you, as a "change-maker", begin to see what you didn't see before and simultaneously see your part in maintaining and defending past patterns and thinking, real change can begin to occur.

No Traditional Examination ( Continuous Dynamic Evaluation ):

Our goal is to give our students the best possible education so they can reach their full potential. Our SMEs (Subject Matter Experts) considered factors such as student interests and abilities, teaching strategies, resources available, and assessment techniques when designing a curriculum along with a unique Evaluation methodology, "Continuous Dynamic Evaluation".

So, if you are willing to turbo-charge your CV and excel in your career, seek admission to this dynamic Executive MBA program. Get more details on Apply now. Do not let this opportunity slip away from your hands. Begin the journey to explore your "Inner Yoda" with us!

Explore our website: https://isu.ac.in/executive-mba/

Contact No.: +918828111810

Talk to our Career Advisor

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.