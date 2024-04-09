ITM SLS Baroda University Hosted AI Fusion 2024 with SAC-ISRO & DRDO Pune

Baroda (Gujarat) [India], April 8: In a momentous collaboration aimed at propelling advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), ITM (SLS), Baroda University, joined hands with the Space Applications Centre (SAC) ISRO and DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization) Pune to host the groundbreaking International Conference on "AI Fusion 2024". The event, which took place on March 29th and 30th, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the field of AI research and development, showcasing a unified effort to push the boundaries of innovation in the domain.

The participation of ISRO and DRDO in the AI Fusion 2024 conference marked a historic milestone, as it was the first time these esteemed organizations joined an international conference of such significance.

The conference served as an illustrious platform for unveiling pioneering AI innovations, fostering cross-disciplinary partnerships, and deliberating on the integration of AI technologies for societal advancement.

Mrs. Kanu Priya Singh Rathore, President of ITM SLS Baroda University, conveyed her profound gratitude to all participants, collaborators, and organizers for their unwavering commitment to making the AI Fusion 2024 conference a resounding success. She remarked, "The collaboration between ITM (SLS), DRDO Pune, and SAC ISRO has set a remarkable precedent in fostering cross-disciplinary dialogue and driving impactful research in the field of Artificial Intelligence. This conference has not only showcased groundbreaking innovations but also strengthened our resolve to continue pushing the boundaries of AI technology for the betterment of society."

AI Fusion 2024 witnessed the convergence of leading experts and thought leaders from India and abroad, with a focus on driving advanced research, addressing real-world challenges, and fostering dynamic discussions and networking opportunities.

Key highlights of the conference included keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical paper presentations, and workshops covering various AI domains such as machine learning, robotics, natural language processing, and computer vision. Over 153 technical papers were presented by leading researchers, and esteemed delegates representing ISRO and DRDO graced the event, strengthening networking opportunities with prominent government organizations.

Notable speakers, including Shri Nilesh M. Desai, Director of SAC-ISRO, and Dr. Makarand Ganesh Joshi, Director at DRDO Pune, Dr. Tushar Sahgel AIIMS Delhi,Mr Jaimin Desai (Deputy Director) SAC,ISRO,Dr. A.K Tiwari (Ex-Chairman, American Society of Metals (India) Dr. Ashish Baldi (President awardee)shared invaluable perspectives on AI's potential to upgrade industries and enhance economic value globally. Assistant Director Innovation, IIC Delhi (Ministry of Education) Mr. Dipan Sahu also shared his insights on AI and its importance in today’s world.

AI Fusion 2024 demonstrated the collective commitment of ITM SLS Baroda University, ISRO, and DRDO Pune's Research and Development Establishment, towards harnessing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. As the world continues to face complex challenges, conferences like these play a crucial role in driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of AI-driven technologies.

